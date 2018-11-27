NBA

41-year-old Vince Carter throws down 360 dunk before game (Video)

Vince Carter turned back the clock and threw down a pretty sick highlight-reel dunk on Tuesday night.

The Hawks forward was warming up before Tuesday’s game against the Heat, and he used that time to give the fans at American Airlines Arena a show.

Carter, even at 41 years of age, showed he can still fly, and that he has great body control. He did that by calmly throwing down a 360 dunk, and making it look easy in doing so.

There’s a reason he’s won the dunk contest before. But it’s crazy that he’s still able to dunk like that at his age. He’s an ageless wonder.

