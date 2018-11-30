Watch: Tom Wilson ejected for brutal blindside hit to Devils player

Capitals enforcer Tom Wilson is in hot water — again — after what he did in Friday night’s game against the Devils.

Wilson has been suspended plenty of times in the past for cheap shots, and it looked like he was finally beginning to tone it down, but it’s clear that’s not the case.

He was preparing to skate by Devils forward Brett Seney, and could have easily avoided his counterpart. Instead, his elbow came up and clipped Seney right in his shoulder, just missing his head. He hit the ice hard.

Seney appeared to be OK afterward.

Seney looks like he's doing okay after that brutal hit 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XD7ydG5MKS — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 1, 2018

Wilson was ejected from the game, and he could be looking at a suspension as well.