Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone chugs beer out of boot at UFC 234 (Video)

Donald Cerrone may not have been fighting on the UFC 234 card, but he happened to be in Australia for the festivities, and he still managed to entertain fans as he usually does.

This time, however, he did so while outside of the Octagon, but he did not disappoint nonetheless.

At one point early in the event, in between fights, Cerrone had fans on their feet when he lifted his beer, and one of his cowboy boots. He then proceeded to pour the beer into the boot, so he could chug it like a boss, much to the delight of fans.

Das Boot: Australia edition.