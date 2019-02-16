WATCH: Hamidou Diallo jumps over Shaq, throws down massive slam in Dunk Contest

No one could have predicted what Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo was going to do in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night, as he brought the crowd to their feet with an unbelievable dunk over Shaq.

Diallo went searching for Shaq in the crowd, and eventually found him. Shaq then begrudgingly trotted his way onto the court, and positioned himself near the hoop. Diallo then tore his jersey a bit, showing off the Superman shirt he had on underneath, as a tribute to Shaq.

And then he did the impossible — taking flight and completely leaping over Shaq, then throwing down a powerful dunk. Not only that, he also hung his elbow in the rim afterward — a tribute to dunk legend Vince Carter.

He got a 50 for that dunk, and it was the best of the night by far.