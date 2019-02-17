Julian Edelman waves green flag at Daytona 500 (Video)

The 2019 NASCAR Cup Series officially began on Sunday, and Patriots receiver Julian Edelman helped get it started.

Edelman was invited to wave the green flag at the Daytona 500, signifying the start of the race, and he made the most of the opportunity. He, along with JJ Watt, were honored at Daytona International Speedway, and the two NFL stars were an integral part of the pre-race activities.

Watt served as grand marshal, and Edelman waived the green flag to officially signal the start of the race. He appeared to be enjoying himself in doing so, as you can see in the video clip below.

Edelman is no stranger to being a part of major sporting events, and he did not disappoint.