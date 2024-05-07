Featured

NFL Free Agency: Titans, Tyler Boyd Agree on One-Year Deal

Mathew Huff
The Tennessee Titans have been making plenty of moves this offseason. Many of their moves have been to potentially make life easier for their young quarterback, Will Levis, who had a less-than-stellar rookie campaign. The Titans have been bringing in plenty of veterans who will hopefully help in Levis’ development. The most recent addition is Tyler Boyd. Boyd’s deal is reportedly worth $4.5 million. The veteran wideout will be reunited with Brian Callahan, the Titans new head coach. It should also be noted that Callahan was Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator for several years. Boyd, who had been with the Bengals since 2016, will bring veteran leadership to a wide receiver room that has undergone a makeover this offseason.

Titans Land Wide Receiver, Tyler Boyd

Tyler Boyd’s Impact

Boyd is a veteran wideout who can be a dependable third option on almost any offense. He was with the Bengals during the A.J. Green and Andy Dalton era and even helped usher in the current era with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins. Throughout his career, Boyd has logged 513 receptions for 6,000 receiving yards, 11.7 receiving yards per reception, 4.3 receptions per game, 50.0 receiving yards per game, and 31 career touchdowns.

His best year came during the 2019 campaign where he recorded 90 catches for 1,046 yards, five touchdowns, 11.6 receiving yards per reception, and 5.6 receptions per game. Boyd’s numbers have steadily decreased ever since then, but much of that could be attributed to the emergence of Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. Considering all of this, the Tennessee Titans are getting a savvy and reliable wide receiver to bolster their already talented receiver room.

Tennessee’s Talented Receiver Room

The Titans have one of the best receiver rooms on paper after this offseason. They still have Deandre Hopkins who is getting older, but still showed flashes of his greatness last year. Not to mention, they signed Calvin Ridley. A player who proved he still has some gas left in the tank after a year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, Tyler Boyd will add even more veteran savviness to the locker room and could possibly give Will Levis another security blanket.

This trio of receivers is certainly not the youngest. However, they are also some of the better receivers the Titans have had in years. It will be hard to gauge whether they truly assist in Levis’ development considering they are pass-catchers. Tennessee also has slot specialist, Treylon Burks. With all of this in mind, it is safe to say the Titans have had an underappreciated offseason.

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
