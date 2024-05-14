Featured

NFL Free Agency: Marquez Valdes-Scantling Joining Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are adding to their receiving corp. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is reportedly joining the team on a one-year deal. The veteran wide receiver spent the last two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs where he collected two Super Bowl victories. He was released by the Chiefs in February in a cap-clearing move. Valdes-Scantling’s deal with the Bills includes a $1.125 million signing bonus and could be worth up to $4.5 million. With the Bills moving on from Stefon Diggs, they are doing everything they can to surround quarterback, Josh Allen, with some new receiving weapons.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling to Join Buffalo Bills on One-Year Deal

Can Marquez Valdes-Scantling Find a Meaningful Role in Buffalo?

Marquez Valdes-Scantling will not be the first option at wideout. However, he can still find a meaningful role among the Buffalo depth chart. He does have a bit of a drop problem as many Chiefs fans are aware. Throughout his career, he has been a solid number two or three target. His impact should be similar with the Buffalo Bills. Throughout his career, Valdes-Scantling has recorded 186 receptions for 3,155 receiving yards, 17.0 yards per reception, 16 receiving touchdowns, and 34.3 receiving yards per game.

He is familiar with some of the best quarterbacks in the league in Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes meaning he should adjust to Josh Allen quickly. This is not the splashiest signing of free agency. However, it will certainly add depth to a Bills receiving room that needed more receiving threats.

Buffalo’s Wide Receiver Room

It is no secret by now that the Bills traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans this offseason. On top of this, the team also lost Gabe Davis who went to the Jacksonville Jaguars. As a result, this left Josh Allen with little to no star receivers. They did draft Keon Coleman who is considered to have some of the best hands in his respective draft class. Not to mention, Buffalo also signed Curtis Samuel this free agency, a wideout who is an underrated player in today’s NFL.

It should also be noted that the Bills have a solid tandem at tight end with Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid. While losing Diggs and Davis was a huge blow for Buffalo this offseason, they have quickly re-tooled their wide receiver room. Marquez Valdes-Scantling provides plenty of experience, especially Super Bowl experience, to assist a relatively young receiving corp. All in all, signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling could go down as one of the more underrated moves of the Buffalo Bills’ offseason.

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
