Ravens Acquire Tre’Davious White in Trade With Rams

The Baltimore Ravens have made yet another move before the NFL Trade Deadline ends. This time, they are adding reinforcements to the defense. They have reportedly acquired defensive back, Tre’Davious White, from the Los Angeles Rams. In exchange, the Rams are receiving a 2026 sixth-round draft pick. Los Angeles is also sending a 2027 seventh-round pick in the deal. While Baltimore looks like Super Bowl contenders this year, their secondary has been suspect all year long. With the addition of White, some pressure should be lifted off of safety, Kyle Hamilton, and veteran cornerback, Marlon Humphrey. As for the Los Angeles Rams, many have speculated that they be headed for a rebuilding phase. Especially since star wideout, Cooper Kupp, has also been linked to many trade rumors. All in all, Tre’Davious White will have a legitimate shot at winning a ring this year with the Ravens.

Reinforcements Coming for Baltimore’s Secondary

The Baltimore Ravens currently possess the best offensive unit in the league. However, their defense has been their Achilles heel. As of November 5th, 2024, they have the 21st ranked defense in the league. Baltimore’s offense is ranked first. White will not alleviate all of their problems, but he will be another playmaker that opposing offenses have to be wary of when facing the Ravens. The defense still has stars such as Kyle Hamilton and Marlon Humphrey, but the unit as a whole has taken a step back this season. White will form an intriguing corner duo with Marlon Humphrey. As a result, opposing passing attacks will have to think twice before testing Baltimore’s secondary going forward. While he hasn’t had much of an impact in four games played this season, the Ravens could provide a necessary change of scenery for the one-time All-Pro defensive back.

Tre’Davious White’s Numbers

There is a reason that Tre’Davious White a two-time Pro-Bowler. For his career, the former Buffalo Bill has recorded totals of 12 tackles for a loss, 70 passes defended, five forced fumbles, and 18 interceptions. White also led the NFL in interceptions (six) during the 2019 campaign where he made his first Pro Bowl team. During White’s second Pro Bowl season, he logged numbers of three interceptions, 11 passes defended, one forced fumble, and two tackles for a loss. Considering these numbers, the Baltimore Ravens’ defense will welcome him with open arms. Time will tell if Baltimore’s 21st defensive ranking will improve.