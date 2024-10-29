Ravens Trade For Diontae Johnson

The Baltimore Ravens are bolstering their passing game. The team has reportedly acquired wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, from the Carolina Panthers. The Ravens will send Carolina a 2025 fifth-round draft pick. Baltimore also receives a sixth-round pick in the deal. Johnson will return to the AFC North where he was once a Pittsburgh Steeler and team up with reigning league MVP, Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are currently 5-3, but still have a need at the receiver position. The team is hoping that Johnson can help fill this void and provide some extra firepower to an already talented offensive unit.

Baltimore Ravens Acquire Diontae Johnson from Carolina Panthers

Diontae Johnson’s Impact

Johnson’s presence should open things up for Lamar Jackson and company. Given his ability to burn opposing secondaries on the outside will give wideout, Zay Flowers, a chance at more opportunities. Not to mention, Johnson provides some depth to Baltimore’s receiver room. With Diontae Johnson on the roster, the Ravens now have a legitimate first and second option at wide receiver. On the season, Johnson has recorded 30 receptions for 357 yards. He has also logged three receiving touchdowns with a dysfunctional and rebuilding Carolina team this season.

For the one-time Pro-Bowler’s career, he has tallied 421 catches for 4,720 receiving yards, 11.2 yards per reception, and 28 receiving touchdowns in six years played. During his tenure with the Steelers, Johnson logged numbers of 391 receptions, 4,363 receiving yards, 11.2 yards per reception, 25 receiving touchdowns, and 5.1 receptions per game. Johnson’s best season came in the 2021 campaign where he made his lone Pro Bowl appearance. During said season, the former Toledo product came away with 107 receptions, 1,161 receiving yards, 10.9 yards per reception, and eight receiving touchdowns. While Diontae Johnson may not be a household name in the NFL receiver realm, he will provide an instant boost to Baltimore’s passing game.

A New Weapon for Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are starting to surround quarterback, Lamar Jackson, with some quality weapons. Running back, Derrick Henry, is having a historic season and has taken some pressure off of Jackson from a rushing standpoint. Not to mention, the team has two quality tight ends in Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. Now, Baltimore’s receiving room has gotten an upgrade. Zay Flowers continues to develop and improve and with Johnson, they have plenty of depth. Considering all of this, this was a solid deal for the Baltimore Ravens who have aspirations to win the Super Bowl this year.