Aaron Gordon (Calf Strain) Out Multiple Weeks

The Denver Nuggets will be without a key part of their “core four,” for awhile. Power forward, Aaron Gordon, will reportedly miss multiple weeks due to a right calf strain. He suffered said injury in the beginning of the matchup against the Toronto Raptors on November 4th. Gordon has been the Nuggets’ second-best player to start the season. His versatility will certainly be missed. Gordon can guard nearly every position, be a threat at the dunker’s spot, and has also developed a consistent jump-shot. Without him, the Nuggets will most likely give Peyton Watson and Zeke Nnaji more opportunities as Gordon heals from his calf strain. Regardless, Aaron Gordon is going to be missed, especially with his ability to guard some of the best frontcourt players in the league.

Denver Nuggets Starting Power Forward, Aaron Gordon, to Miss Multiple Weeks With Right Calf Strain

Aaron Gordon’s Impact to Start the Year

Gordon has always been an integral part of the Denver Nuggets ever since he arrived in the Mile High City. However, he has added an extra wrinkle to his game this season that has opened things up in a big way for Nikola Jokic and company. Aaron Gordon is shooting the best he has in his career from three-point range. So far, he is striking it from beyond the arc at a rate of 54.5 percent to go along with a field goal percentage of 52.9 percent.

On top of this, Gordon is also tallying 15.4 points, 6.7 total rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. For context, Gordon’s career averages are 13.5 points, 2.7 assists, 6.3 total rebounds per game, a field goal percentage of 48.1 percent, and a three-point shooting field goal percentage of 32.5 percent. The one-time champion started the new season on a career pace, but will now have to wait a few weeks to get back to where he was before the calf strain. However, Denver is still well-enough equipped to stay afloat in the Western Conference in the meantime.

Denver Nuggets Trying to Reclaim Their Place in the Upper Echelon of the West

The Nuggets are currently 4-3 and in ninth place in the Western Conference. They are trying to figure out a solid bench configuration that can sustain positive production during the non-Jokic minutes. Jamal Murray should be back soon and Michael Porter Jr. has been efficient in the last three matchups. With head coach, Michael Malone, toying with some new rotations, some of Denver’s younger players could have a chance to make an impact. All in all, the Nuggets will be looking to string together some wins to climb the standings.