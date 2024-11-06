Featured

Aaron Gordon (Calf Strain) Out Multiple Weeks

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
denver-nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will be without a key part of their “core four,” for awhile. Power forward, Aaron Gordon, will reportedly miss multiple weeks due to a right calf strain. He suffered said injury in the beginning of the matchup against the Toronto Raptors on November 4th. Gordon has been the Nuggets’ second-best player to start the season. His versatility will certainly be missed. Gordon can guard nearly every position, be a threat at the dunker’s spot, and has also developed a consistent jump-shot. Without him, the Nuggets will most likely give Peyton Watson and Zeke Nnaji more opportunities as Gordon heals from his calf strain. Regardless, Aaron Gordon is going to be missed, especially with his ability to guard some of the best frontcourt players in the league.

Denver Nuggets Starting Power Forward, Aaron Gordon, to Miss Multiple Weeks With Right Calf Strain 

Aaron Gordon’s Impact to Start the Year 

Gordon has always been an integral part of the Denver Nuggets ever since he arrived in the Mile High City. However, he has added an extra wrinkle to his game this season that has opened things up in a big way for Nikola Jokic and company. Aaron Gordon is shooting the best he has in his career from three-point range. So far, he is striking it from beyond the arc at a rate of 54.5 percent to go along with a field goal percentage of 52.9 percent.

On top of this, Gordon is also tallying 15.4 points, 6.7 total rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. For context, Gordon’s career averages are 13.5 points, 2.7 assists, 6.3 total rebounds per game, a field goal percentage of 48.1 percent, and a three-point shooting field goal percentage of 32.5 percent. The one-time champion started the new season on a career pace, but will now have to wait a few weeks to get back to where he was before the calf strain. However, Denver is still well-enough equipped to stay afloat in the Western Conference in the meantime.

Denver Nuggets Trying to Reclaim Their Place in the Upper Echelon of the West 

The Nuggets are currently 4-3 and in ninth place in the Western Conference. They are trying to figure out a solid bench configuration that can sustain positive production during the non-Jokic minutes. Jamal Murray should be back soon and Michael Porter Jr. has been efficient in the last three matchups. With head coach, Michael Malone, toying with some new rotations, some of Denver’s younger players could have a chance to make an impact. All in all, the Nuggets will be looking to string together some wins to climb the standings.

Topics  
Featured NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks News Nuggets
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
denver-nuggets

Aaron Gordon (Calf Strain) Out Multiple Weeks

Author image Mathew Huff  •  57min
Featured
Detroit Lions v New Orleans Saints
Commanders Trade for Marshon Lattimore
Author image Mathew Huff  •  2h
Featured
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
Ravens Acquire Tre’Davious White in Trade With Rams
Author image Mathew Huff  •  3h
Featured
Sacramento Kings v Atlanta Hawks
Rudy Gay Announces Retirement
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 29 2024
Featured
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals
Ravens Trade For Diontae Johnson
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 29 2024
Featured
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Texans Wide Receiver, Stefon Diggs, Out for Season
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 29 2024
Featured
Jimmy butler
Rockets Linked to Jimmy Butler if he Becomes Available
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 28 2024
More News
Arrow to top