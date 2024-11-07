Featured

Steelers Trade for Mike Williams

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are improving their wide receiver room. The team has reportedly traded for wideout, Mike Williams, from the New York Jets. The Jets will receive a 2025 fifth-round draft pick. Ever since the Jets acquired Davante Adams, the team felt that Williams had become expendable and had been shopping him for the past couple of weeks. Especially since New York now has a star receiving duo consisting of Adams and Garrett Wilson. Williams has had a down year this season with only 12 receptions for 166 yards and no touchdowns. The eight-year veteran is hoping a change of scenery will re-energize his year. 

Pittsburgh Steelers Trade for Veteran Wideout, Mike Williams 

Mike Williams’ Potential Impact for the Steelers 

With Williams most likely stepping into the role as the second option through the air, some pressure should be lifted off of star receiver, George Pickens. Williams will also provide another weapon for quarterback, Russell Wilson, to utilize. At six-foot-four and 218 pounds, Williams is a big-bodied receiver that Wilson could throw jump balls to and trust on deep routes. Remember, some of Wilson’s best moments through his career have come from throwing to taller receivers such as Courtland Sutton and D.K. Metcalf.

Both of which have reputations for winning jump-ball battles with opposing defensive backs. Wilson has formed a terrific connection with George Pickens thus far, so, do not be surprised if Mike Williams also increases his production. For Williams’ career, he has logged 321 catches, 4,972 receiving yards, and 31 touchdowns. On top of this, he has also recorded 15.5 yards per reception for his career, including a league-best 20.4 yards per reception during the 2019 campaign. Considering all of this, Mike Williams should be a solid fit for the Steelers as they look to remain atop of the AFC North. 

Pittsburgh’s Odds to Win the Competitive AFC North 

Per FanDuel, the Steelers have odds of +250 to win the AFC North as of November 6th. The Ravens are still the favorites to take the division at -220 odds. However, Pittsburgh has been one of the bigger surprises of this year. Especially after many questioned the team benching Justin Fields for Russell Wilson. However, a top-tier defense combined with a rejuvenated offensive unit has been a recipe for success for head coach, Mike Tomlin. With Williams’ addition, do not be surprised if an extra element is added to Pittsburgh’s surprising offense. Something that could be the difference in finishing first or second in the AFC North. 

Topics  
Featured News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Steelers
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
Za'Darius Smith

Detroit Lions Trade for Za’Darius Smith

Author image Mathew Huff  •  12h
Featured
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81)
Steelers Trade for Mike Williams
Author image Mathew Huff  •  12h
Featured
denver-nuggets
Aaron Gordon (Calf Strain) Out Multiple Weeks
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Nov 5 2024
Featured
Detroit Lions v New Orleans Saints
Commanders Trade for Marshon Lattimore
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Nov 5 2024
Featured
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
Ravens Acquire Tre’Davious White in Trade With Rams
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Nov 5 2024
Featured
Sacramento Kings v Atlanta Hawks
Rudy Gay Announces Retirement
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 29 2024
Featured
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals
Ravens Trade For Diontae Johnson
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 29 2024
More News
Arrow to top