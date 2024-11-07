Steelers Trade for Mike Williams

The Pittsburgh Steelers are improving their wide receiver room. The team has reportedly traded for wideout, Mike Williams, from the New York Jets. The Jets will receive a 2025 fifth-round draft pick. Ever since the Jets acquired Davante Adams, the team felt that Williams had become expendable and had been shopping him for the past couple of weeks. Especially since New York now has a star receiving duo consisting of Adams and Garrett Wilson. Williams has had a down year this season with only 12 receptions for 166 yards and no touchdowns. The eight-year veteran is hoping a change of scenery will re-energize his year.

Pittsburgh Steelers Trade for Veteran Wideout, Mike Williams

Mike Williams’ Potential Impact for the Steelers

With Williams most likely stepping into the role as the second option through the air, some pressure should be lifted off of star receiver, George Pickens. Williams will also provide another weapon for quarterback, Russell Wilson, to utilize. At six-foot-four and 218 pounds, Williams is a big-bodied receiver that Wilson could throw jump balls to and trust on deep routes. Remember, some of Wilson’s best moments through his career have come from throwing to taller receivers such as Courtland Sutton and D.K. Metcalf.

Both of which have reputations for winning jump-ball battles with opposing defensive backs. Wilson has formed a terrific connection with George Pickens thus far, so, do not be surprised if Mike Williams also increases his production. For Williams’ career, he has logged 321 catches, 4,972 receiving yards, and 31 touchdowns. On top of this, he has also recorded 15.5 yards per reception for his career, including a league-best 20.4 yards per reception during the 2019 campaign. Considering all of this, Mike Williams should be a solid fit for the Steelers as they look to remain atop of the AFC North.

Pittsburgh’s Odds to Win the Competitive AFC North

Per FanDuel, the Steelers have odds of +250 to win the AFC North as of November 6th. The Ravens are still the favorites to take the division at -220 odds. However, Pittsburgh has been one of the bigger surprises of this year. Especially after many questioned the team benching Justin Fields for Russell Wilson. However, a top-tier defense combined with a rejuvenated offensive unit has been a recipe for success for head coach, Mike Tomlin. With Williams’ addition, do not be surprised if an extra element is added to Pittsburgh’s surprising offense. Something that could be the difference in finishing first or second in the AFC North.