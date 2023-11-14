NFL News and Rumors

Trevon Diggs says brother Stefon Diggs Has To ‘Get Up Outta’ Buffalo After Bills MNF Loss

Gia Nguyen
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs took to social media platform X to call for the Buffalo Bills to part ways with his brother, wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

“Man, 14 gotta get up outta there,” Diggs tweeted following Buffalo’s 24-22 loss versus the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Buffalo’s disappointing defeat was underscored by four turnovers, including three committed by quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bills were in position to win the game, as Broncos’ kicked Will Lutz missed a game-winning field goal in the final seconds. However, Buffalo’s special teams unit had 12 players on the field, resulting in a penalty and another attempt for Lutz, who won the game on his second try.

Diggs Finishes With Season-Lows In Targets, Catches, & Yards

Part of Trevon’s frustration undoubtedly stems from his brother’s lack of opportunities in the MNF loss.

Diggs finished with season-lows in targets (five), catches (three), and yards (34) against the Broncos. For the season, the Bills top wide receiver ranks fifth in the NFL with 869 receiving yards and is tied for second in the league with seven touchdowns, behind only Miami’s Tyreek Hill.

Can Diggs Force His Way Out Of Buffalo?

Getting rid of Diggs won’t be easy for the Bills, who locked the Pro Bowl wide receiver into a huge four-year, $96 million contract in 2022. If Diggs were to be traded or released next season, he would carry a hefty dead-cap number of over $31 million.

To complicate the matter further, Diggs’ 2024 salary becomes fully guaranteed in March 2024. His current deal runs through the 2027 season when Diggs will be 34 years old. According to Spotrac, Diggs will have a chance to part ways with the franchise before the 2025 season.

However, without any reliable replacements on offense, it’s hard to see the Bills and Diggs parting ways any time soon.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily.
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily.
More News
