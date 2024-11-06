The Washington Commanders have reportedly made a move to bolster their secondary. The team is trading for star defensive back, Marshon Lattimore, from the New Orleans Saints. In return, the Saints are receiving third and fourth-round draft picks in 2025. On top of this, the Saints are also receiving a second-round pick in 2025 that was acquired in a prior trade. The Saints are in a full rebuilding phase as they also fired head coach, Dennis Allen, after losing to the Carolina Panthers this past week. As for the Washington Commanders, they have been the surprise of this year. Their quarterback, Jayden Daniels, appears to be their quarterback of the future and is the front-runner for Rookie of the Year. However, their defensive unit has some holes and the team hopes Lattimore can provide some firepower to the secondary.

Washington Commanders Trade for Marshon Lattimore From New Orleans Saints

Marshon Lattimore’s Potential Impact

For years, Marshon Lattimore was one of the most consistent players for the New Orleans Saints’ secondary. He made the Pro Bowl in his rookie year and made an immediate impact once he entered the league. Throughout his eight-year career with the Saints, Lattimore netted four Pro Bowl selections and a Defensive Rookie of the Year award. In terms of numbers, Marshon Lattimore has logged five forced fumbles, 88 passes defended, five fumbles recovered, 15 interceptions, and 405 combined tackles. Arguably, his best year came during the 2021 season.

During said campaign, Lattimore recorded three interceptions, one fumble recovery, 19 passes defended, and 68 combined tackles. He also made his fourth Pro Bowl during this particular year. Lattimore has also had several great battles with some of the best wide receivers in the game over the years. He has sparred with the likes of Mike Evans, Justin Jefferson, DeAndre Hopkins, and others over the years. All in all, Lattimore will be a welcome fit with the Washington Commanders’ secondary.

Washington Commanders Have a Legitimate Chance to Win the NFC East

As of November 5th, 2024, the Commanders rank 28th in total team defense. They do rank fifth in passing defense. With the addition of Marshon Lattimore, Washington’s secondary will frustrate many opposing offenses. Not to mention, he will provide a veteran voice in the locker room and will be an excellent fit for head coach, Dan Quinn, and company. While this may not be the splashiest move of the NFL Trade Deadline, this is a move that could go down as one of the best depending on how the rest of the season goes. Especially since the Commanders have a legitmate shot to win the NFC East.