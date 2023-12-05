Mike Evans Cracks 1,000 Yards for 10th Straight Season

Mike Evans is considered one of the top wideouts in the NFL, yet still underappreciated by some peers. He proved his elite status once again on Sunday when he eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving for the 10th straight season. In a win over the division rival Carolina Panthers, Evans recorded an impressive stat-line of 162 yards, a touchdown, and seven catches in a 21-18 victory. With this milestone, Evans inches closer to the great Jerry Rice in terms of most consecutive 1,000 yard campaigns. Given Evans’ consistency and durability over his career, he has a great shot at tying and even breaking this record.

Buccaneers Star Wide Receiver, Mike Evans, Goes Over 1,000 Yards Receiving for 10th Straight Season

Mike Evans’ Durability and Impressive NFL Resume

Mike Evans’ durability is one facet of his game that tends to go overlooked. Throughout his career, the Pro-Bowl receiver has only missed nine games in 10 NFL seasons. A source close to Evans even said that he plans to play for at least three more years. This gives him a great opportunity at breaking Jerry Rice’s impressive NFL record. What also goes unnoticed is that the veteran has been a consistent bright spot for the Tampa Buccaneers throughout the years. He has done this despite playing with a multitude of different quarterbacks. Yes, Tom Brady certainly helped utilize his skillset, but Evans was already a proven star before the NFL great came from the New England Patriots.

Evans also boasts four Pro-Bowl appearances to go along with his Super Bowl ring. One can also make the argument he should have even more Pro-Bowl selections. Surprisingly, he has yet to make an All-Pro Team, but that could still change. Evans has had multiple years where he finished with double-digit receiving touchdowns and also has a career average of 76.8 receiving yards per game. Not to mention, the former Texan A&M product also possesses a career average of 15.4 yards per reception. All in all, Mike Evans has been a consistent staple for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite the ups and downs with the organization, he already has a case for being considered the greatest player in their franchise’s history.

A Lock for NFL Hall of Fame

While it is debatable whether he will get in during his first year of eligibility, one cannot take away the fact that he is a future Hall of Famer. Players with less impressive NFL resumes have gotten in and Evans certainly has the accolades and talent to qualify for Canton. Many peers have praised Evans’ play and work ethic. His head coach, Todd Bowles, had this to say about him after Sunday’s victory over Carolina:

“I don’t know what more you can say,” Bowles said. “He’s been like this for 10 years now. Sixty catches 10 years in a row, over 1,000 yards 10 years in a row. You know he’s getting the ball and everyone is trying to stop him and he makes plays over and over. It’s a credit to him, his work ethic, the way he approaches the game. Unbelievable.”

When it is all said and done, Mike Evans is going to down as one of the best receivers in NFL history. There will be no debate about this sentiment.