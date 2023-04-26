Buccaneers

Todd Bowles Doubles Down on Not Trading Devin White

Mathew Huff
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Devin White is one of the premier stars of this offseason to request a trade. The former All-Pro was hoping to facilitate a long-term deal with the team. White is scheduled to make $11.706 on his fifth-year option. The Super Bowl champion has carved out a nice career for himself in Tampa Bay. Despite somewhat of a down year last season, he is still a highly coveted linebacker in today’s NFL. The Buccaneers know this and are still unwilling to grant the former LSU Tiger’s request. This came straight from head coach Todd Bowles who doubled down on not trading White.

Todd Bowles Still Not Willing to Part Ways With Devin White

Devin White’s Recent Trade Request

As alluded to already, the Buccaneers and White have been seeing eye to eye on a new contract. This was the main factor that prompted Devin White to demand a trade. It is also possible that he is seeing the writing on the wall now that Tom Brady is retired. That writing being that the Buccaneers could be in for a rebuilding process. Jason Licht also said that the linebacker has “done some great things for us as a player and we look forward to more from him in the future, so he’s on our team.” Head coach, Todd Bowles followed up on this by saying:

“We’ve got him for another year like Jason said. We discussed it. We’re not trading him, and we’ll go from there. It’s the offseason right now, and nothing counts. We expect him to be there when the season starts.”

Clearly, the team feels strongly about retaining the veteran linebacker, but things are also constantly changing in the NFL.

The Linebacker’s Impact for Tampa Bay

One look at Devin White’s career tells you why the Buccaneers are so unwilling to comply with his trade request. For his career, the one-time Pro Bowler has logged 20.5 sacks, 35 tackles for a loss, and 55 quarterback hits. On top of this, he also has recorded 483 combined tackles and 315 solo tackles. Not to mention, White has also forced six fumbles throughout his career. These are solid numbers, and he has been a key quarterback for the Tampa Bay defense since his rookie campaign back in the 2019 season. It is unclear whether he will still be on the Buccaneers this coming season, but if he is not, there will be a heavy market for the former Pro Bowl linebacker.

 

