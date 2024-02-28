Buccaneers Looking to Retain Wide Receiver, Mike Evans

Wide receiver, Mike Evans, is slated to be one, if not, the top receiver in this year’s free agency class. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are aware of this and are doing everything they can to retain the star receiver. Many assumed Evans would hit free agency considering the Buccaneers did not offer him a contract extension. That does not mean the team is unwilling to bring him back for another year. It will be interesting to see what kind of market Mike Evans receives in free agency and whether Tampa Bay can convince him to come back on a mutually beneficial deal.

Tampa Bay Working to Retain Mike Evans

Mike Evans’ Historical Season and Career

The veteran wide receiver made NFL history last season. Not only did Evans lead the NFL in touchdown receptions (13), but he also became the first player in NFL history to log 1,000 yards in all his first 10 seasons. As if that was not impressive enough, he also averaged 4.6 receptions per game to go along with a catch percentage of 58.1 percent. Throughout his career, Mike Evans has logged an impressive 94 receiving touchdowns, 4.9 receptions per game, and 75.8 receiving yards per game. His NFL resume is also impressive as it should get him into the NFL Hall of Fame one day with a ring and five Pro-Bowl selections. Somehow, Mike Evans continues to be one of the more underrated receivers in today’s league. However, the Buccaneers are more aware than anyone of his talent thus why they want to retain the Pro-Bowl receiver.

The State of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were one of the surprises of last season. When they signed quarterback, Baker Mayfield, many were not sure which Baker the Buccaneers were going to receive. Luckily for Tampa Bay, Baker Mayfield had a bounce back season and was a big reason the team was in Wild Card contention throughout the year. Not to mention, the Buccaneers still possess plenty of stars in the post Tom Brady era. Stars such as Mike Evans himself, Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs, Lavonte David, Devin White, and Antoine Winfield. With a roster consisting of most of these players, there is no reason to think that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cannot take the NFC South again next year, barring what happens in the NFL Draft and free agency. Especially if they can bring back the star wide receiver, Mike Evans.