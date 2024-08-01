Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers Agree to Five-Year Contract Extension

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been one of the busier teams this offseason. However, they have made retaining many of their key players a priority rather than landing big name free agents. The latest star on their team they have made sure is taken care of is offensive lineman, Tristan Wirfs. Wirfs and the Buccaneers have reportedly agreed to a five-year contract extension for $140.63 million. $88.24 million of the deal is guaranteed. Wirfs now ranks ahead of other notable lineman such as Penei Sewell, Christian Darrisaw, Laremy Tunsil, and Andrew Thomas in terms of per year average at $28.1 million. Tampa Bay knows how valuable he is to the whole offensive unit. As a result, they knew they had to secure Tristan Wirfs long-term in order to solidify their offensive line.

Tristan Wirfs’ Impact

Ever since he came into the NFL, Tristan Wirfs has played a major role for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his four-year career, he is already a three-time Pro-Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion. On top of that, Wirfs has also been selected to one All-Pro team and has been one of the most reliable and durable lineman in the entire NFL. He was recently ranked as the 85th best player on NFL.com’s top-100 list.

Wirfs also has experience playing both right tackle and left tackle and has shown great versatility throughout his career. Last year, Wirfs only logged six penalties in 17 games played and only gave up five sacks. As if that was not impressive enough, Pro Football Focus graded him as a top-five left tackle after moving from the right tackle position. All in all, key offensive lineman are heavily underrated in today’s NFL. It is good to see Tampa Bay taking care of Tristan Wirfs.

Can the Tampa Bay Buccaneers be a Dark Horse Team in the NFC Next Season?

Tampa Bay is bringing back most of their core from last year. They re-signed Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans and also extended Antoine Winfield. Not to mention, they still possess talent such as Chris Godwin, Lavonte David, and Jamel Dean. The Buccaneers were a bit of a surprise last season as they made the Wild Card and also upset the Philadelphia Eagles. With much of the same core returning, Tampa Bay is in good shape to be a dark horse in the NFC this coming season.