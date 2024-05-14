Antoine Winfield, Buccaneers Agree to Four-Year Extension

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are retaining one of their most important defensive players. They have reportedly agreed to terms with safety, Antoine Winfield, on a four-year extension worth $84.1 million. This will make him the highest paid defensive back in the NFL. Tampa Bay is looking to repeat as NFC South champions this coming season and will once again have quarterback, Baker Mayfield, leading the way. Their defense was suspect last season ranking 23rd in total team defense. However, retaining one of their bright spots in Winfield will help in the long run.

Antoine Winfield Agrees to Four-Year Extension Worth $84.1 Million

Antoine Winfield’s Impact

Winfield has a Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of 91.3 since first entering the league. To say he is a star would be a massive understatement. One could still make the case that he is still one of the most underappreciated defensive backs in the league. Winfield already has a Super Bowl win on his resume to go along with a Pro-Bowl appearance and an All-Pro selection.

For his career, he has logged 27 passes defended, 11 forced fumbles including a league-best six this past season, and seven interceptions throughout his four-year career. On top of this, Winfield has also recorded eight fumble recoveries, 15 sacks, 18 tackles for a loss, and 384 combined tackles. Considering all of this, it is easy to see why five-foot-nine Minnesota product is considered a top-10 safety in the NFL by many peers. Another reason why the Buccaneers did not waste any time extending him to a long-term deal.

Can Tampa Bay Stay atop Their Division?

With Atlanta Falcons making key moves this offseason, it is difficult to predict if the Buccaneers can repeat as division champions. Despite the individual talent in the NFC South, it was the weakest division in the entire NFL last year. Regardless, the Buccaneers have made smart moves this offseason. As alluded to already, they are bringing back Baker Mayfield who had a bounce-back season.

Tampa Bay also reached an agreement with star wideout, Mike Evans, who has always been one of the most underrated targets in the league. On top of this, the team is bringing back Lavonte David and Jordan Whitehead along with bringing in some offensive line help. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a team made up of underappreciated stars. As a result, one should not be surprised if they repeat as NFC South champions this coming NFL season.