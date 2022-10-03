Bucs Defense Surrenders 28 Points in First Half

Facing Lavonte David, Shaq Barrett, Devin White, and the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)’ stout front seven makes most coaches say “oh my!” Chiefs (2-1) Head Coach Andy Reid retorts “Challenge accepted, I have Patrick Mahomes.”

Weaponizing arguably the best quarterback in the league has cut through the Bucs’ defenses so far Sunday night. The Buccaneers allowed only 27 points in each of the three first halves played prior to tonight’s Week 4 matchup. The typically stout unit detours from normalcy tonight, allowing 28 points.

The Cowboys (3-1) and Packers (3-1) lack the receivers the Chiefs have and if Jameis Winston was Patrick Mahomes, he’d still be a Buccaneer. Travis Kelce has made his legendary presence known with 7 catches for 65 yards and a touchdown. Mahomes found Clyde Edwards-Helaire for another receiving touchdown. Edwards-Helaire ran for a touchdown as well.

Hobbled receivers increase the already-mighty burden the Buccaneers’ defense shoulders. Chris Godwin and Julio Jones both returned tonight after missing action with injuries. Furthermore, the NFL handed Mike Evans a one-game suspension for his involvement in a scuffle against Saints adversary Marshon Lattimore. Starting left tackle Donavan Smith came back from injuries as well. Evans channeled his disappointment into a strong performance in the first half tonight that includes multiple touchdown catches.

Tom Brady picked up a rare injury himself tonight. His unmatched longevity includes the most starts by a position player ever. Brady’s atypical method of favoring muscle pliability/muscle length over traditional strength/muscle mass spawned the “TB 12 Method” brand of exercising.

#GoBucs QB Tom Brady appears to have some pain in the shoulder due to some sort of a/c injury. Will likely get a cortisone shot at half and back out slinging. #doctwitter #md — Dr Pitch Matrikus, MD (@PMatrikus) October 3, 2022

The Buccaneers’ lackadaisical offense warrants consideration for NFL betting. BetOnline favors the Chiefs at -500 on a line bet and by 9.5 points on the spread.