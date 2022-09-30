Glazer family to donate $1 million to hurricane Ian disaster relief

The Glazers own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and announced on Thursday that they would donate $1 million to the disaster reliefs in Florida following Hurricane Ian.

The money is expected to go towards the disaster relief effort in Florida, with the Southwest region the worst effected by the storm. Tampa Bay co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewit released a statement about his support for those effected on Thursday.

Glazer family to donate $1 million to hurricane relief efforts. 📰: https://t.co/dmnmN6LTGx pic.twitter.com/7WrxNkpLvl — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 29, 2022

“The destruction suffered in Southwest Florida and the damage inflicted throughout our state will be felt for some time, it will take entire communities resiliently working together for an extended period and our family is committed to aiding in the recovery.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the countless people affected, the heroic first responders and all of those helping to keep others safe.”

The hurricane first made landfall on Wednesday and has been recorded as one of the strongest storms to ever hit America, effecting people on both coasts of the state.

So far over 2.67 million homes and businesses have has their power knocked out, with millions more expected to be effected by the aftermath of the storm in the coming days.

Ian was oficially downgraded to a tropical depression on Thursday, however the storm is expected to regain hurricane strength by Friday, with the intensity expected to pick up again when it is predicted to hit South Carolina.

