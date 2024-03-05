Buccaneers, Mike Evans Agree to Two-Year, $52 Million Contract

NFL teams looking to target Mike Evans this coming free agency will now have their attention to other wide receivers now. Many thought the veteran receiver would be the most sought after wide-out on the free agent market this offseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now agreed to terms with the star wide receiver on a new two-year, $52 million contract. The deal will reportedly include $35 million in guaranteed money. Evans is still considered one of the top wide receivers in the NFL today even entering his 11th year. He quickly became a favorite target for quarterback, Baker Mayfield, this past season. Tampa Bay won the NFC South to sneak into the postseason. They upset the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card, but were defeated by the Detroit Lions in the divisional round.

Mike Evans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Agree to New Deal

Mike Evans’ Impressive NFL Resume

Evans has already put together a very impressive NFL career. He has a ring on his resume to go along with five Pro-Bowl selections. On top of this, Evans is also the only receiver in NFL history to record at least 1,000 yards receiving in his first 10 years in the league. His best campaign came in the 2018 season. A year where he recorded 86 catches for 1,524 receiving yards, eight touchdowns, and a catch percentage of 62.3 percent to cap off an impressive Pro-Bowl season.

For Evans’ career, he currently possesses totals of 762 catches, 11,680 receiving yards, 94 touchdowns (including a league-high 13 this past season), a catch percentage of 57.7 percent, and 75.8 receiving yards per game. With these numbers and accomplishments, one can see why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasted no time in bringing back their Pro-Bowl wide receiver.

Can the Buccaneers Make it Back to the Playoffs?

Considering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in what many consider, the weakest division in the entire NFL, they have good odds of making it back to the playoffs next season. Especially if they decide to bring Baker Mayfield back after the bounce-back campaign he had last season. Head coach, Todd Bowles, has plenty of experience and the team as a whole has plenty of great contributors.

Tampa Bay did recently let go of pass-rusher, Shaquille Barrett. However, their defense still has stars such as Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield. Bringing back Mike Evans was a smart decision for their offense. He will continue to make an impact in a positive way for the Tamp Bay Buccaneers.