Potential Landing Spots for Devin White

Former All-Pro linebacker, Devin White, has reportedly requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Per ESPN’s Jenna Laine, White is “fed up,” with the organization.

“The source did not provide specifics on the root cause of White’s frustration, but said he has become very unhappy in his current situation.”

Devin White had a bit of a down year last season with some even questioning his effort at certain junctions of the campaign. However, his resume still speaks for itself and can still benefit many teams in this league. With this in mind, here are four possible destinations for the Pro-Bowl linebacker.

Possible Trade Destinations for Devin White

Destination #1: Philadelphia Eagles

With the Philadelphia Eagles coming so close to a Super Bowl victory this past season, it makes sense for them to invest heavily in players who could help them win now. Especially when you take into account the losses of T.J. White and Kyzir White in free agency. Not to mention, White commented on Greedy Williams’ Instagram post of him signing with the Eagles saying “Let’s make it happen.” Devin White would be a welcome addition to this tough Eagles defense and could very well be the missing link.

Destination #2: Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota had one of the worst defensive units last season. They ranked 30th in overall defense and bringing in a proven veteran like Devin White would only help this unit. With Kirk Cousins’ contract coming off the books soon, the Vikings could look to pay the All-Pro linebacker a hefty contract if they choose to move on from the veteran quarterback after this coming season. All in all, the Vikings’ defense can only improve at this point.

Destination #3: Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are another squad in win-now mode. They are one of the few teams in the NFL who would most likely be willing to part with a draft pick or two in a possible deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On top of this, White and another All-Pro linebacker, Matt Milano, would form a incredibly speedy duo on Buffalo’s already stout defense. With players such as Von Miller and Tre’Davious White already on the defense, Devin White would make this defense a super-team.

Destination #4: Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers can make the AFC West even more competitive. Adding Devin White to a defensive unit with a lot of potential to compete with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs would make things interesting to say the least. Los Angeles had one of the more blitz-heavy defenses last season and this would suit White’s skill-set perfectly. If the Chargers are serious about contending in not just the AFC West, but for a Super Bowl, then they should consider trading the Devin White who finished last year with 5.5 sacks and 59 solo tackles.

