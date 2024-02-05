The NFL Pro Bowl has evolved from a competitive football game, like the 1971 AFC-NFC matchup, the first season after the AFL-NFL merger, into a flag football entertainment showcase.

Along the way, the end-of-season all-star affair has steadily lost relevance. In order to help protect star players from suffering an injury in a “meaningless” game, league officials switched to a non-contact form of football in 2023.

No contact nearly translates into non-defense.

Directed by resurgent free-agent quarterback Baker Mayfield, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, the NFC outlasted the AFC, 64-59, during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

X (Twitter) users reacted to the Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb scoring three touchdowns and defensive backs from both sides jogging while in coverage.

By making history, did Mayfield just earn an extra season or two to his pending deal? Mayfield also earned the Pro Bowl precision passer title during the Pro Bowl Games …

Baker Mayfield is the First Player in History to have won – A Heisman

– An NVP

– A Pro Bowl MVP pic.twitter.com/roM9M2ZqFX — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 4, 2024

Lamb hauled in one of his trio of TDs and as the announcer said, “we’re off to a flying start” …

The NFC wins the Pro Bowl flag football game. CeeDee Lamb with 3 TD’s.pic.twitter.com/4Nl7cy9rWF — Douglas Barricklow ✭ (@SirDouglas71) February 4, 2024

Establishing a defensive trend, check out the lackadaisical cornerback coverage and safety help on this familiar Miami Dolphins-connected route …

Tua & Tyreek get the Pro Bowl started with a 50yd touchdown🔥 pic.twitter.com/DM6YzCu7mh — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) February 4, 2024

The NFL’s top rookie QB looked sharp …

C.J. Stroud is throwing dimes at the Pro Bowl. pic.twitter.com/FgenKXj2ge — Eleven Warriors (@11W) February 4, 2024

Jalen Hurts needed to check his hands …

Jalen Hurts couldn’t finish the Philly Special in the Pro Bowl on the day Eagles won the Super Bowl 6 years ago But Jalen has a big smile on his face

pic.twitter.com/SW4Wg8WFVD — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 4, 2024

Hurts should talk about the offensive lineman kneeling and electing not to pick up the blitz …

kellen moore better find a way to counter the blitz for jalen next year 🔜 getting blitzed in the pro bowl is crazy work btw😭 pic.twitter.com/mea6NQ2tOA — Boobie CoxHurts🫡 (@OGboobiehurts1) February 4, 2024

Did the Detroit Lions’ wide receiver create Sunday’s top TD celebration? …

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s touchdown celebration in the Pro Bowl 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0kZv8wlci6 — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) February 4, 2024

Crazy play …

The Pro Bowl is fun as hell this year! 🤣pic.twitter.com/hvmlrBjxcn — The Kevin Harlan Effect (@KevHarlanEffect) February 4, 2024

The defensive highlight of the 2024 version of the Pro Bowl, part one …

The defensive highlight of the 2024 version of the Pro Bowl, part two …

#Broncos CB Pat Surtain with a pick 6 at the Pro Bowlpic.twitter.com/BfcOYpRbUg — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) February 4, 2024

Remember when NFL players took the Pro Bowl seriously? …

Reflecting on a time the Pro Bowl featured hard hits? …

In honor of today's Pro Bowl, let's revisit Sean Taylor's iconic hit from the '07 Pro Bowl. The greatest Pro Bowl highlight ever.pic.twitter.com/G5NXOScSst — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 4, 2024

Recalling the time when future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning spoke about the “idiot kicker” …

Peyton Manning gave us undoubtedly the greatest moment in Pro Bowl history with “idiot kicker” 😂 pic.twitter.com/lHFcpbi7QI — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) February 4, 2024

Lamb’s big day …

Ceedee “WR1” Lamb in the Pro Bowl: ⭐️243 Yards

⭐️3 TDs

⭐️19 Receptions

⭐️12.8 Yards Per Reception

⭐️Best player in the Games Performs best when the lights are brightest 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JAC1lyqRDS — Dallas Sports Fan (@DakToCD88) February 4, 2024

More than a bit funny that a defensive MVP was named in a “game” that featured a combined 123 points …

#Saints LB Demario Davis was named the Defensive MVP of the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games “It was great being on the NFC team, the winning team. But most importantly being on the winning team which is the kingdom of God. That’s where my power comes from, that’s where the glory goes” pic.twitter.com/NK9KIkTaRF — Trizzy Trace (@tracegirouard48) February 4, 2024

Eli Manning: Coach Of The Year? …

Eli Manning and the NFC have won the Pro Bowl for a second consecutive year. Eli is now 2-0 in Super Bowls vs. Tom Brady and 2-0 in Pro Bowls vs. Peyton Manningpic.twitter.com/sRrK2oKNBD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 4, 2024

Just blame the refs, eh, kid? …

This kid telling Eli Manning that “the refs won the game, it’s scripted” is just what I needed today 😂😂😂 Volume Up#NFL #ProBowl #Manning pic.twitter.com/34usk9or6i — B1G Duck Energy 𓅭 (5 ⭐️ Fan) (@BigGreenDuck) February 4, 2024

Something to think about …

Soooo yall think they should get rid of the Pro Bowl? 🤔 — 🦂 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗘 𝗔𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗻𝗼 𝗸𝗶𝗱𝘀 ♏️ (@prmade313raised) February 4, 2024