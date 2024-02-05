NFL News and Rumors

Dedicated NFL Fans Respond To Pro Bowl Antics, QB Baker Mayfield Earning Flag Football MVP Honors

Jeff Hawkins
ampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

The NFL Pro Bowl has evolved from a competitive football game, like the 1971 AFC-NFC matchup, the first season after the AFL-NFL merger, into a flag football entertainment showcase.

Along the way, the end-of-season all-star affair has steadily lost relevance. In order to help protect star players from suffering an injury in a “meaningless” game, league officials switched to a non-contact form of football in 2023.

No contact nearly translates into non-defense.

Directed by resurgent free-agent quarterback Baker Mayfield, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, the NFC outlasted the AFC, 64-59, during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

X (Twitter) users reacted to the Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb scoring three touchdowns and defensive backs from both sides jogging while in coverage.

By making history, did Mayfield just earn an extra season or two to his pending deal? Mayfield also earned the Pro Bowl precision passer title during the Pro Bowl Games …

Lamb hauled in one of his trio of TDs and as the announcer said, “we’re off to a flying start” …

Establishing a defensive trend, check out the lackadaisical cornerback coverage and safety help on this familiar Miami Dolphins-connected route …

The NFL’s top rookie QB looked sharp …

Jalen Hurts needed to check his hands …

Hurts should talk about the offensive lineman kneeling and electing not to pick up the blitz …

Did the Detroit Lions’ wide receiver create Sunday’s top TD celebration? …

Crazy play …

The defensive highlight of the 2024 version of the Pro Bowl, part one …

The defensive highlight of the 2024 version of the Pro Bowl, part two …

Remember when NFL players took the Pro Bowl seriously? …

Reflecting on a time the Pro Bowl featured hard hits? …

Recalling the time when future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning spoke about the “idiot kicker” …

Lamb’s big day …

More than a bit funny that a defensive MVP was named in a “game” that featured a combined 123 points …

Eli Manning: Coach Of The Year? …

Just blame the refs, eh, kid? …

Something to think about …

