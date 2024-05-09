Featured

NFL Free Agency: Giants Sign Allen Robinson

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars

The New York Giants are adding some depth to their wide receiver room. The team has reportedly agreed to terms with wide receiver, Allen Robinson. Robinson was released by the Pittsburgh Steeler on March 8th for financial reasons. The veteran wide receiver has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, and the Pittsburgh Steelers as alluded to already throughout his career. With the Giants drafting Malik Nabers in the first round of the NFL Draft, they are doing their best to surround quarterback, Daniel Jones, with plenty of weapons.

New York Giants Sign Wide Receiver, Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson’s Career

Robinson is a one-time Pro-Bowler who has been relatively underrated his whole career. His best years are most likely behind him, but his experience should still help in the Giants’ locker room. In Allen Robinson’s 10 seasons, he has logged 562 receptions for 7,028 receiving yards, 43 receiving touchdowns, 12.5 receiving yards per reception, 4.4 receptions per game, and 55.3 receiving yards per game.

During his Pro-Bowl campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015, Robinson led the NFL in receiving touchdowns with 14, averaged 17.5 receiving yards per reception, 5.0 receptions per game, and had 151 receptions for 1,400 yards. Robinson has not quite been able to replicate the same production since then. He only recorded 280 receiving yards this past season. Age is certainly starting to catch up with him. Time will tell if he Allen Robinson truly a good fit for this New York Giants team.

New York’s Projection

It is hard to judge where the Giants where end up after the year they had last season. They were one of the biggest disappointments finishing with a win-loss record of 6-11. This came after being one of the biggest surprises in the NFL a year before when they made the playoffs. It is also hard to trust quarterback, Daniel Jones, but he will have some new weapons this coming year.

Malik Nabers was widely considered one of the top receiver talents of this year’s NFL Draft and the team also has the likes of Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, Isaiah Hodgins, and the elusive Isaiah McKenzie. It should also be noted the Giants are in a competitive NFC East. A division that will most likely have the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles battling for supremacy. While Allen Robinson will provide a veteran presence for the New York Giants, it is difficult to say whether this move truly moves the needle that much for the team.

