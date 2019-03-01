Look: Brooklyn Nets' Biggie Smalls bobblehead that fans can buy to honor Notorious BIG already selling

The Brooklyn Nets clearly got it right with their Biggie Smalls bobblehead giveaway, which took place ahead of Friday’s game against the Hornets at Barclays Center.

Brooklyn honored homegrown rap legend Notorious B.I.G. with the promo, which was well-timed, given that Friday’s game was a pivotal one, since the Nets are competing against the Hornets for a playoff spot.

Back to the bobbleheads — they are everything. Check them out in all their glory — shades, chain, peddler cap and all.

Nets are sixth in the standings but first in giveaways. Behold: Biggie the Bobblehead. pic.twitter.com/vFQK3srWX9 — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) March 1, 2019

The game hasn’t even begun yet, and the bobbleheads are already being sold on eBay, fetching $60 and up, according to Cork Gaines of Insider.

Going for $60 on eBay already, which is more reasonable than I would have expected. https://t.co/jZl03dkF2c — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) March 1, 2019

Where Brooklyn at?!?!