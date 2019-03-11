WATCH: Russell Westbrook threatens to beat up Jazz fan during game

Oklahoma Thunder star Russell Westbrook crossed the line during Monday’s game against the Jazz, and he’ll likely be paying for it as a result.

Westbrook was seen getting into it with a Jazz fan while standing near the team’s bench at one point during the game, and while it’s unclear what the heckler said to him exactly, it’s apparent that the Thunder star was heated — moreso than usual, even.

It’s hard to decipher exactly what the fan was saying, but we could hear Westbrook say the following, clear as day:

“You think I’m playing … I’ll f— you up! … you and your wife … I promise you,” Westbrook threatened.

Westbrook threatening to beat up a guy and his wife 🥴 yikes (@Lumpy855) pic.twitter.com/Ov5G67x2c5 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 12, 2019

It’s not the first time Westbrook has gotten into it with a fan, with some of his past encounters even getting a bit physical, but this certainly isn’t a good look for him, and he might be getting hit with a fine as a result.