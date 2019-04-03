Look: Kyrie Irving, DJ Pauly D hang out at show

A number of Celtics stars went fully Jersey Shore this week, in what made for an interesting marriage.

DJ Pauly D was courtside for Monday’s Heat-Celtics game at TD Garden, and he played a big gig afterward at The Grand.

Apparently, Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Terry Rozier all hit up the show, and the Celtics veteran point guard apparently hung out with DJ Pauly D for a bit, as you can see in this photo below.

We’d love to know what the two talked about. Maybe they were making plans to go rage on the shore later this summer.