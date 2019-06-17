Warriors take out full-page ad in Toronto newspaper to congratulate Raptors

Say what you want about the Warriors, with the team having won only three of five NBA Finals they appeared in, but don’t knock their sportsmanship.

The Warriors did a pretty cool thing on Monday ahead of the Raptors’ championship parade — congratulating the team on its NBA Finals win by taking out an ad in the local newspaper (Toronto Star).

“The Golden State Warriors congratulate the Toronto Raptors on their historic achievement and bringing the 2019 NBA championship to the city of Toronto” it read.

Classy move by the Warriors to take out a newspaper ad in the Toronto Star congratulating the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/WbiCyhInwz — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) June 17, 2019

Great gesture by the Dubs, as you won’t see other teams do the same.