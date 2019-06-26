Watch Allen Crabbe DUI traffic stop, arrest video

Allen Crabbe was just recently traded to the Atlanta Hawks, and he appeared to be celebrating a bit in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, though, he may end up paying for it.

Crabbe was arrested for driving under the influence, after being seen “straddling lanes” around 11:30 p.m. local time on the Sunset Strip, according to TMZ Sports.

He was asked to step out of the car and to perform a sobriety test, which he appeared to perform well on, yet was still arrested, as the police officer deemed that he was intoxicated. Crabbe blew a .08, which is the legal limit in California (and nearly all states).

Still, the video is interesting, because Crabbe doesn’t appear to be intoxicated.

Crabbe didn’t look to be intoxicated in that video, from our standpoint, but maybe the officer knows more than we do.