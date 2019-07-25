UFC 240 Prelim Breakout Star: Tanner Boser

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

We’ve seen a rash of heavyweight action as of late. Lots of big finishes, lots of possibility within the division for movement – so why start our Breakout Star anywhere else?

Tanner Boser

Nickname – The Bulldozer

Affiliation – Snake Pit Canada

From – Bonnyville, Alberta, Canada

Height – 6’2″

Weight – 250 lbs (Heavyweight)

Record – 16-5-1 (0-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

Boser may seem like a big guy, but he moves incredibly well and has a very strong gas tank. Although he can take a punch when need be, his head movement is quite a bit ahead of the rookies in his division. While he can move in and out fairly well, it’s that movement in place that allows him to hit and not be hit, which is crucial in a division where one shot can turn off your lights. When you combine that movement with a strong cardio base, it makes him extremely durable, which is why he’s been able to go into championship rounds four times already in his career.

Why he has been overlooked

Boser had been tapped as a prospect as early as three years ago when he picked up a big win over UFC veteran Tim Hague on the regional circuit. However, just about every time it seemed there would be no doubt that the UFC would sign him, he dropped a fight. The vast majority of his losses came to tough Eastern Europeans on their home turf, but nevertheless the hype train seemed to derail a bit and many forgot him as that prospect the UFC needed.

What makes this a good match-up

Giacomo Lemos is one of those big, strong, freak athlete-looking types. He’s extremely strong even for the heavyweight division. However, he also has fought very low level competition. The very best record one of his opponents holds is 18-13-1, which belongs to Korean journeyman Sang Soo Lee. As a result of this, he’s never entered the third round of a fight in his career. If you watch some of his second rounds, he noticeably fades as the fight goes on. With Boser having fought into the fourth round four times, and able to stay on his bike for that long, it should be easy for Boser to outlast Lemos and then finish him once he’s exhausted.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 178-74-1 (2 NC) (6 DNF)

SEE COMPLETE ARCHIVES HERE

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)