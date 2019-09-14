Your Morning Dump... Where we find out that Tacko Fall took a fall, and other stuff

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Tacko Fall has a mild knee sprain from a collision going up for a block during workouts and is expected to be out for just a week, per source. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) September 13, 2019

Injuries are likely to be a long-term concern for Tacko Fall, regardless of where he ends up playing basketball. Among the tallest players in NBA history, there’s an inverse relationship between weight and the length of career.

Players that lasted the longest, and played the most games on average during a season, tend to weigh 250lbs or less. Among players over 7′-4″, when you hit the 290lb mark, the best career belongs to Mark Eaton (Jazz, 12 seasons, 72 games per season, average), and it drops quickly from there. Yao Ming, listed at 7′-6″ and 310 lbs, which is almost a spot-on match with Tacko Fall’s listed 7′-7″/310, averaged only 53 games per season over his career.

But even if he doesn’t stick with the Celtics as a center, they should really think about keeping him around as a number cruncher and PR point man:

On Friday, Fall made yet another community appearance at the Thomas A. Edison K8 school in Brighton, where he helped the Celtics and the New Balance Foundation unveil a new basketball court. Here are a few notes from Fall’s appearance and his media availability afterward. – At one point, the Celtics youth outreach workers running the event had Fall stand on a baseline with two hands up. The goal for the kids in attendance: Run up to Fall, jump and touch his hands. Predictably, it wasn’t easy for some, especially when Fall cheated a little bit.

MassLive

Page 2: Where Carsen Edwards is a scrapper

The ensuing games were trench warfare. Carsen could score on Jai, but Jai was stronger and he tried to outmuscle his younger brother, who in turn felt the need to hold his own. Inevitably, when Carla arrived to pick the boys up from the gym, one would be limping while the other sported a busted lip or fresh scratches. Both Carla and James grew accustomed to hearing about their warring sons from concerned onlookers, and eventually they told the boys they were no longer allowed to play against each other (a rule that still stands when Carsen goes home). If the boys were going to hoop together, they had to be on the same team. “They would come home all scratched up, and then they are the best of friends,” Carla said. “Carsen thinks the world of Jai. It doesn’t matter what Jai does, they just have that really good, close relationship.” While the games themselves were physical altercations, the brothers never actually came to blows. “We wouldn’t fight,” Carsen said. “We’d just play 1-on-1.”

MassLive

One thing you can count on during the slow-news season in the NBA: Good enterprise pieces from Tom Westerholm. His article on Robert Williams from last summer was a treat to read, and his piece on Carsen Edwards is equally enjoyable. Head over to MassLive and take a gander at it. You don’t have anything more pressing to do today—I checked.

Edwards, by the way, had his high school jersey retired yesterday.