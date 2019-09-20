The Livest Dog at UFC Mexico City: Carla Esparza

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Carla Esparza

Opponent: Alexa Grasso

Odds: +105 (bet $100 to win $105)

It’s easy to see why Grasso would be a favorite here. She’s coming off a big win over former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz. In that fight she looked dominant and pretty much won where ever she wanted to.

Esparza is in pretty much the opposite spot. She had a tough go against an unheralded, late-notice opponent. While she was a former champ herself, she finds herself 1-2 in her last 3.

Regardless of the trends, it’s important to note that Esparza has the grappling advantage here. She is a former wrestler and should be able to dictate where this fight goes. In a fight at elevation, her ability to drag Grasso into deep waters and tire her out can’t be overstated.

Record: 9-20

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-560

Return on Investment: -19%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)