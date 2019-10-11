LaVar Ball delivers scorching hot take about Pelicans, NBA title

LaVar Ball has faded into the backdrop a bit, as Lonzo sure isn’t just a kid anymore, but that doesn’t mean he’s done dropping hot takes, especially if given the platform.

And while Papa Ball, at this point in time, is nothing more than a normal parent of a player on a team, just like everyone else, except when certain media outlets treat him otherwise, as if he’s actually important.

TMZ Sports recently did exactly that, running into him while out and about, and that gave him the opportunity to say something that no one aside from him believes.

“They’re gonna take it all this year, for sure,” LaVar said.

He then continued on by raving about Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry.

“All you need to be successful in the NBA, ya gotta have a coach be behind you. And, Alvin Gentry is that guy,” he said. “… What did Gentry say? He wants [the Pelicans] to play the fastest pace. That’s Lonzo’s best game!”

Ball’s comment about the Pelicans’ uptempo game is certainly valid, but as for the rest of it, yeah, we’re not buying it.