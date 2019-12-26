Charles Barkley attempts to show Zion Williamson how to run properly, fails at it (Video)

The Pelicans drafted Zion Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, and even though he’s a generational talent, they’re tasked with managing his health to maximize his durability, which could prove to be a difficult task.

Williamson, after all, weighs 284 pounds, and stands six-foot-six. As such, he possesses the perfect blend of explosiveness and athleticism, which has allowed him to dominate his competition.

However, he underwent surgery on a torn meniscus in October, and has yet to play in an NBA game up to this point. Still, he’s only 19 years of age, and has an extremely high ceiling, so the Pelicans are taking all necessary precautions to make sure he fully recovers and has a lengthy career ahead of him.

That includes relearning his gait, as well as his running style. This isn’t anything we’re used to hearing for a young NBA’er, but Williamson isn’t the run-of-the-mill talent we’re used to seeing — he’s special. It will be interesting to see how he looks when he does return to the court, but in the meantime, “Inside the NBA” analyst Charles Barkley offered a demonstration of how Williamson should run.

Chuck wanted to teach Zion how to walk & run 😂 pic.twitter.com/pbmHPEpFZi — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 27, 2019

Dear Zion: Please, do not take that advice.