NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers 'focusing' on Bogdan Bogdanovic, Robert Covington

The Sixers will be looking to add some shooting on the wing ahead of next month’s trade deadline. Two players the team is reportedly focusing on are Bogdan Bogdanovic and Robert Covington, according to WIP’s Jon Johnson.

Bogdanovic, 27, is averaging 14.3 points per game off the bench for the Kings. He’s shooting 37.6 percent from 3-point range and 42.4 percent overall.

Covington, 29, is averaging 12.7 points per game as a starter for the Timberwolves. He’s shooting 34.8 percent from 3-point range and 43.4 percent overall.

Bogdanovic offers a little more on the offensive end with his playmaking (3.6 assists) and the ability to create his own shot, while Covington, a former All-Defensive First Team selection in 2018, offers a little more on the defensive end with the ability to guard multiple positions.

Either player would fulfill Philly’s need for shooting, but Bogdanovic and Covington have been two of the league’s most talked about trade targets ahead of next month’s deadline. It will be interesting to see if the Sixers can work out a trade for one of them without sacrificing too much in a deal.