Look: Dwyane Wade roasts James Harden for wearing 'poncho' outfit

It’s never really known exactly what James Harden will wear before a game, as the Rockets superstar has been known to rock outfits that few others can pull off.

He, along with teammate Russell Westbrook, and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, often rock threads that look nothing like what anyone else has ever worn, and they relish in the fact that they’re so original.

Harden’s outfit for Tuesday’s game against the Hornets was certainly different. Dwyane Wade and the “Inside the NBA” guys sure had some fun with it, calling it a “poncho,” among other things.

“That’s runway.”@DwyaneWade and the crew broke down Harden’s “poncho” on the debut of @brkicks’ Fit Watch 📸 Tune in to @NBAonTNT every Tuesday for more outfits. Who do you want to see next on Fit Watch? pic.twitter.com/Ydf0R1Tnid — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 5, 2020

Runway, indeed.