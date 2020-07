By Jeff Fox | July 7, 2020 10:23 am

UFC 251: Usman vs Masvidal

July 11, 2020

UFC Fight Island

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

UFC 251: Usman vs Masvidal Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

14,186 – stacked

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,500

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Welterweight Championship:

Kamaru Usman (16-1, #1 ranked welterweight) vs Jorge Masvidal (35-13, #6 ranked welterweight)

UFC Featherweight Championship:

Alexander Volkanovski (21-1, #2 ranked featherweight) vs Max Holloway (21-5, #1 ranked featherweight)

UFC Bantamweight Championship:

Petr Yan (14-1, #5 ranked bantamweight) vs Jose Aldo (28-6, #9 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Jessica Andrade (20-7, #3 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Rose Namajunas (9-4, #1 ranked women’s strawweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Amanda Ribas (9-1, #11 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Paige VanZant (8-4, #10 ranked women’s flyweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:

Volkan Oezdemir (17-4, #6 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jiri Prochazka (26-3-1)

Welterweights:

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (22-6, #22 ranked welterweight) vs Muslim Salikhov (16-2, #32 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

Makwan Amirkhani (15-4, #29 ranked featherweight) vs Danny Henry (12-3, #42 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:

Leonardo Santos (17-4-1, #17 ranked lightweight) vs Roman Bogatov (10-0)

Early Prelims (ESPN – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:

Marcin Tybura (18-6, #16 ranked heavyweight) vs Alexandr Romanov (11-0)

Flyweights:

Raulian Paiva (19-3, #13 ranked flyweight) vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (13-3)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Karol Rosa (12-3, #24 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Vanessa Melo (10-7, #28 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Bantamweights:

Martin Day (8-3, #54 ranked bantamweight) vs Davey Grant (11-4, #49 ranked bantamweight)

Betting Odds:







(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)