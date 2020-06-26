MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: June 26/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: June 26/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: June 26/20

By June 26, 2020 3:08 pm

Feb 15, 2020; Rio Rancho, New Mexico, USA; Corey Anderson (red) fights Jan Blachowicz (blue) in the light heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Santa Ana Star Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Jon Jones 396
2 2 4 Jan Blachowicz 183
3 3 6 Glover Teixeira 163
4 4 2 Dominick Reyes 152.5
5 5 7 Anthony Smith 148
6 6 8 Volkan Oezdemir 143.5
7 7 3 Thiago Santos 138
8 8 5 Corey Anderson 134.5
9 9 Luke Rockhold 120
10 10 13 Misha Cirkunov 116.5
11 11 11 Nikita Krylov 101
12 12 Jimmy Crute 92
13 13 16 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 88
14 14 12 Johnny Walker 86
15 NR Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 84
16 15 14 Ryan Spann 76.5
17 16 10 Aleksandar Rakic 75
18 17 Ion Cutelaba 72
19 18 15 Magomed Ankalaev 68
20 19 Paul Craig 52
21 20 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 48
22 21 Sam Alvey 43.5
23 22 Ed Herman 43
23 22 Khalil Rountree Jr 43
25 24 Alonzo Menifield 38
25 25 Michal Oleksiejczuk 38
27 26 Da Un Jung 32.5
28 29 Devin Clark 27.5
29 27 Gokhan Saki 22.5
30 29 Justin Ledet 21
31 27 Klidson Abreu 20
32 31 Dalcha Lungiambula 18
33 32 Darko Stosic 17.5
34 35 Jamahal Hill 14.5
35 33 Aleksa Camur 10
36 34 Mike Rodriguez 8
37 35 Kennedy Nzechukwu 5
37 35 Shamil Gamzatov 5
39 38 Dequan Townsend 0
39 38 Khadis Ibragimov 0
39 38 Nicolae Negumereanu 0
39 38 Vinicius Moreira 0

 

Check back Monday for our middleweight rankings

 

