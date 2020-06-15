UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: June 15/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted) Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins. Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)



No points awarded for a loss



(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 3 Rose Namajunas 297 2 2 1 Zhang Weili 256 3 3 2 Jessica Andrade 195 4 4 5 Joanna Jedrzejczyk 119 5 6 9 Michelle Waterson 57 6 7 Angela Hill 55 7 10 8 Carla Esparza 53.5 8 8 7 Claudia Gadelha 51.5 9 15 Mackenzie Dern 43.5 10 11 Emily Whitmire 40 11 12 Karolina Kowalkiewicz 31.5 12 13 Amanda Lemos 30 13 NR 15 Felice Herrig 29 14 16 Virna Jandiroba 25 15 18 10 Marina Rodriguez 24.5 16 16 13 Tecia Torres 24 17 19 12 Yan Xiaonan 23.5 18 20 Brianna Van Buren 20 19 21 Polyana Viana 17.5 20 22 Randa Markos 14 21 23 Loma Lookboonmee 9 22 24 Ashley Yoder 8.5 22 24 Livia Renata Souza 8.5 24 27 Mizuki Inoue 5 25 28 Miranda Granger 4.5 26 29 Aleksandra Albu 4 27 30 Syuri Kondo 3.5 28 31 Ariane Carnelossi 0 28 31 Hannah Goldy 0 28 31 Mallory Martin 0

