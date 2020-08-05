Rapid Recap: Timelord, Romeo stand out, Celtics rout Nets, 149-115

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.
For one night at least, the Celtics forgot about their difficulties and let out their frustrations, routing the Brooklyn Nets, 149-115. The Cs won every quarter and shot 56.8%, while also sinking 20 of 39 from the arc.
Boston had seven players in double figures and all 13 guys scored. As you’d expect, Jaylen Brown (21 points), Jayson Tatum (19), Gordon Hayward (18) and Marcus Smart (12) were key contributors, but the Celts also got a lift from Rob Williams and Romeo Langford, who both probably had their best-ever performances in green and white.
Timelord was perfect with 7 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 at the line for a career-high 18 points, plus 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and 3 blocks (it seemed like more). Romeo scored just 4 points, but added 2 blocks, 2 assists and a slew of game-changing defensive plays. The rookie was +27 and was on the floor when the Celts broke the game open in the first half.
Brooklyn came in at just 32-35, clinging to 7th in the East, but they had beaten the league-best Bucks in their last outing, so Boston could take nothing for granted (not that they ever should).
Kemba Walker had the night off to rest his knee on the second night of back-to-back.
Some Many All Celtics fans were hoping for some minutes for Tremont Waters, but no.
The Celts were worked over by Miami’s offense, so this was an early good sign.
Tatum picked up foul no. 2 after 6 minutes, and look who checked in.
Brad Stevens took a chance and brought Tatum back in the first, only to see him pick up foul no. 3 seconds later. Brad challenged the call but lost. Deuce didn’t look concerned.
Despite that, the Celts awoke with an 11-1 run to close the quarter with a 34-25 lead. Rob got minutes instead of Enes Kanter, and made it pay off.
Romeo didn’t score in the first, but made several sweet defensive plays.
When Boston tacked on the first 9 points of the second (making the run 20-1), the margin ballooned to 18 and the Cs were in full control. Gordon Hayward scored 9 straight Boston points spanning the quarter break, which gives us a reason to include this.
We’ve barely mentioned Jaylen Brown, who made 3 triples in the half and was tied with Gordo at 13 points going to intermission.
Would the Celts hold onto this lead or would bad habits emerge again? No worries. Tatum finally got going and torched the Nets for 14 points in the quarter, shooting 5 of 8 (4 of 7 on threes).
It was over before it was over.
The fourth quarter was played purely as a vehicle to create Timelord highlights.
And Javonte Green.
Final: