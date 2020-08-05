Rapid Recap: Timelord, Romeo stand out, Celtics rout Nets, 149-115

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

For one night at least, the Celtics forgot about their difficulties and let out their frustrations, routing the Brooklyn Nets, 149-115. The Cs won every quarter and shot 56.8%, while also sinking 20 of 39 from the arc.

Boston had seven players in double figures and all 13 guys scored. As you’d expect, Jaylen Brown (21 points), Jayson Tatum (19), Gordon Hayward (18) and Marcus Smart (12) were key contributors, but the Celts also got a lift from Rob Williams and Romeo Langford, who both probably had their best-ever performances in green and white.

Timelord was perfect with 7 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 at the line for a career-high 18 points, plus 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and 3 blocks (it seemed like more). Romeo scored just 4 points, but added 2 blocks, 2 assists and a slew of game-changing defensive plays. The rookie was +27 and was on the floor when the Celts broke the game open in the first half.

Brooklyn came in at just 32-35, clinging to 7th in the East, but they had beaten the league-best Bucks in their last outing, so Boston could take nothing for granted (not that they ever should).

Kemba Walker had the night off to rest his knee on the second night of back-to-back.

Celtics vs. Brooklyn – August 5, 2020 Starters… Boston: Smart, Brown, Tatum, Hayward, Theis

Brooklyn: T. Johnson, LeVert, Harris, Thomas, Allen — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) August 6, 2020

Some Many All Celtics fans were hoping for some minutes for Tremont Waters, but no.

Celtics inactives tonight: Tacko Fall

Vincent Poirier

Kemba Walker

Tremont Waters Surprises Waters is inactive with Walker out. Just two PGs for the Celtics tonight. Javonte Green active for the first time in the bubble. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 6, 2020

The Celts were worked over by Miami’s offense, so this was an early good sign.

This is the type of halfcourt defense the Celtics are looking for: pic.twitter.com/UJObV6Zm5W — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) August 6, 2020

Tatum picked up foul no. 2 after 6 minutes, and look who checked in.

Nice early turn on LeVert by Romeo Langford, forcing turnover. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) August 6, 2020

Romeo > Semi I’ll die on this hill — bee (@ibee32) August 6, 2020

Brad Stevens took a chance and brought Tatum back in the first, only to see him pick up foul no. 3 seconds later. Brad challenged the call but lost. Deuce didn’t look concerned.

Man, this guy gets a front row seat to every game! 👏#Celtics pic.twitter.com/33120wcE3r — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 6, 2020

Despite that, the Celts awoke with an 11-1 run to close the quarter with a 34-25 lead. Rob got minutes instead of Enes Kanter, and made it pay off.

TIME LORD INCOMING ⏰👑 pic.twitter.com/Ey2xCYXYlv — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 6, 2020

The #Celtics lead the #Nets 34-25 after 1Q.

STARS …

* #Celtics Jaylen Brown 8 pts

* #Celtics Robert Williams III 7 pts

* #Net Joe Harris 8 pts — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) August 6, 2020

Romeo didn’t score in the first, but made several sweet defensive plays.

Celtics were +12 in Langford's 6 first quarter minutes. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 6, 2020

When Boston tacked on the first 9 points of the second (making the run 20-1), the margin ballooned to 18 and the Cs were in full control. Gordon Hayward scored 9 straight Boston points spanning the quarter break, which gives us a reason to include this.

Gordon Hayward looks like the bartender who prefers to be called a mixologist and wants you to try his drink of the night which is a mix of tequila, citrus, thyme, and avocado pic.twitter.com/0hk0kxRxhw — Hey Zeus (@exek25) August 6, 2020

The Celtics are sitting the other starters right now and just letting Gordon Hayward rock out, and it's working. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) August 6, 2020

We’ve barely mentioned Jaylen Brown, who made 3 triples in the half and was tied with Gordo at 13 points going to intermission.

Halftime: Celtics 71, Nets 52

☘️ Hayward: 13 PTS, 5 REB

☘️ Brown: 13 PTS, 3 REB

☘️ Bench: 29 PTS

🕸 LeVert: 11 PTS, 4 REB pic.twitter.com/Mc158CMl05 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) August 6, 2020

Would the Celts hold onto this lead or would bad habits emerge again? No worries. Tatum finally got going and torched the Nets for 14 points in the quarter, shooting 5 of 8 (4 of 7 on threes).

JT heating up 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FCziqKuvAk — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 6, 2020

It was over before it was over.

Celtics lead 106-77 after three. Brown – 21 points

Tatum – 19 points

Hayward – 14 points

Theis – 10 points

Celtics – 51.6% shooting Harris – 14 points

LeVert – 13 points

Allen – 11 points

Nets – 6-25 three-pointers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 6, 2020

The fourth quarter was played purely as a vehicle to create Timelord highlights.

Give Timelord all the minutes pic.twitter.com/M7dExnKhdq — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) August 6, 2020

And Javonte Green.

Final:

Most points the Celtics have scored in a game since 11/25/92https://t.co/qxkiUkviDr — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) August 6, 2020

Box score