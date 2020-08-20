MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Aug 20/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Ovince Saint Preux (24-14) vs Alonzo Menifield (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar – Aug 22nd

Carlton Minus (10-1) vs Matthew Semelsberger (6-2) – UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar – Aug 22nd

Michelle Waterson (17-8) vs Angela Hill (12-8) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Sept 12th

Gerald Meerschaert (31-13) vs Ed Herman (26-14, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Sept 12th

Donald Cerrone (36-15, 1 NC) vs Niko Price (14-4, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Covington – Sept 19th

Welterweight Championship: Israel Adesanya (19-0) vs Paulo Costa (13-0) – UFC 253 – Sept 26th

Light Heavyweight Championship: Dominick Reyes (12-1) vs Jan Blachowicz (26-8) – UFC 253 – Sept 26th

Kai Kara-France (21-8) vs Brandon Royval (11-4) – UFC 253 – Sept 26th

Claudia Gadelha (18-4) vs Yan Xiaonan (12-1) – UFC 253 – Sept 26th

Hakeem Dawodu (11-1-1) vs Zubaira Tukhugov (19-4-1) – UFC 253 – Sept 26th

Holly Holm (13-5) vs Irene Aldana (12-5) – UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana – Oct 3rd

Charles Oliveira (29-8, 1 NC) vs Beneil Dariush (19-4-1) – UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana – Oct 3rd

Edson Barboza (20-9) vs Sodiq Yusuff (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen – Oct 10th

Youssef Zalal (10-2) vs Seungwoo Choi (8-3) – UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen – Oct 10th

Modestas Bukauskas (11-2) vs Jimmy Crute (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Ortega – Oct 17th

Cynthia Calvillo (9-1-1) vs Lauren Murphy (13-4) – UFC 254 – Oct 24th

Greg Hardy (6-2, 1 NC) vs Maurice Greene (9-5) – UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Hall – Oct 31st

Dustin Jacoby (12-5) vs Justin Ledet (9-3) – UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Hall – Oct 31st

Sarah Moras (6-7) vs Vanessa Melo (10-8) – UFC Fight Night 183 – Nov 7th

Brendan Allen (15-3) vs Ian Heinisch (14-3) – UFC Fight Night 183 – Nov 7th

Mauricio Rua (27-11-1) vs Paul Craig (13-4-1) – UFC 255 – Nov 21st

