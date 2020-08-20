MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Aug 20/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Ovince Saint Preux (24-14) vs Alonzo Menifield (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar – Aug 22nd
Carlton Minus (10-1) vs Matthew Semelsberger (6-2) – UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar – Aug 22nd
Michelle Waterson (17-8) vs Angela Hill (12-8) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Sept 12th
Gerald Meerschaert (31-13) vs Ed Herman (26-14, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Sept 12th
Donald Cerrone (36-15, 1 NC) vs Niko Price (14-4, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Covington – Sept 19th
Welterweight Championship: Israel Adesanya (19-0) vs Paulo Costa (13-0) – UFC 253 – Sept 26th
Light Heavyweight Championship: Dominick Reyes (12-1) vs Jan Blachowicz (26-8) – UFC 253 – Sept 26th
Kai Kara-France (21-8) vs Brandon Royval (11-4) – UFC 253 – Sept 26th
Claudia Gadelha (18-4) vs Yan Xiaonan (12-1) – UFC 253 – Sept 26th
Hakeem Dawodu (11-1-1) vs Zubaira Tukhugov (19-4-1) – UFC 253 – Sept 26th
Holly Holm (13-5) vs Irene Aldana (12-5) – UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana – Oct 3rd
Charles Oliveira (29-8, 1 NC) vs Beneil Dariush (19-4-1) – UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana – Oct 3rd
Edson Barboza (20-9) vs Sodiq Yusuff (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen – Oct 10th
Youssef Zalal (10-2) vs Seungwoo Choi (8-3) – UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen – Oct 10th
Modestas Bukauskas (11-2) vs Jimmy Crute (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Ortega – Oct 17th
Cynthia Calvillo (9-1-1) vs Lauren Murphy (13-4) – UFC 254 – Oct 24th
Greg Hardy (6-2, 1 NC) vs Maurice Greene (9-5) – UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Hall – Oct 31st
Dustin Jacoby (12-5) vs Justin Ledet (9-3) – UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Hall – Oct 31st
Sarah Moras (6-7) vs Vanessa Melo (10-8) – UFC Fight Night 183 – Nov 7th
Brendan Allen (15-3) vs Ian Heinisch (14-3) – UFC Fight Night 183 – Nov 7th
Mauricio Rua (27-11-1) vs Paul Craig (13-4-1) – UFC 255 – Nov 21st
