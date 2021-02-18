Gameday 15: Penguins vs. Islanders

Penguins (7-6-1) @ Islanders (8-4-3)

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

Thursday, February 18 | 7:00PM Eastern

NHLN | MSG+ | AT&T-PGH

The Penguins return to action against the Islanders at the friendly confines of PPG Paints Arena on Thursday night.

They’ll be looking to bounce back from a 3-1 thumping bestowed upon them by the Capitals, the first time Washington has bested them this season.

If we broke rank and looked at the positives, the Penguins were strong during the first period, and the Power Play looked as threatening as it has all year save for the lack of a goal to prove it.

Zach Aston-Reese continued to make an indelible mark on the team with his third goal in as many games after returning from offseason shoulder surgery.

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

Zucker – Malkin – Kapanen

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Tanev

Lafferty – Jankowski – Sceviour

Defense

Joseph – Letang

Matheson – Marino

Pettersson – Ceci

In Net

Jarry

The Islanders have turned things on after a slow start, surging to second in the East Division standings, winning 5 of their last 6 and collecting the concessional point in their only loss to the Penguins last Thursday in the shootout.

Semyon Varlamov and rookie Ilya Sorokin have allowed just 9 goals in those 6 contests, posting a shutout a piece in the process.

Some of the resurgence is attributable to depth scoring, too, as JG Pageau suddenly has 6 goals, and the energy line of Cizikas, Martin, and Clutterbuck have generated a handful of goals during their February push.

Forwards

Lee – Barzal – Bailey

Dal Colle – Nelson – Eberle

Beauvillier – Pageau – Wahlstrom

Martin – Cizikas – Clutterbuck

Defense

Pelech – Pulock

Leddy – Mayfield

Greene – Dobson

In Net

Varlamov

ICE Cold Fact: “Only a fool trips on what’s behind him.” Via Iceberg Slim — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 17, 2021

Go Pens.