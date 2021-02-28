Rapid Recap: Tatum powers Celtics to nail-biting win over Wizards

Despite some weird mistakes, cold shooting stretches and allowing a titanic Bradley Beal performance, the Celtics stole a 111-110 win from the Wizards in a tense-as-hell game.

The first quarter was a study in contrasts: First, an offensive desert, with Boston not shooting well but outpacing a Washington squad that didn’t make a field goal for 6 minutes. Then, a war of attrition, with Beal (46 pts) heating up for the Wiz and Jayson Tatum (31-8-3-3) taking charge and building a lead for the Cs. Boston’s defense took more of a firm hand in Q2, forcing to Washington to take (and miss) most of their shots at the perimeter—though also fouling often enough to repeatedly put the Wiz at the line. (Insert total free throws here)

Going into Q3, the Celtics held a 60-55 lead. While I don’t think you’d call what either team played during the frame “great basketball,” Tatum and Kemba Walker (21-5-8-2) kept Boston ahead for the beginning of it. Then the shooting woes the Wiz felt in Q2 switched to the Cs, and Washington got as close as a point away. Tatum and the bench kept them at bay until a few minutes into Q4, when a sloppy block attempt by Rob Williams was ruled a goaltend and the Wiz had their first lead. The Cs reestablished control briefly due to well-executed pick-and-rolls between Walker and Daniel Theis (20-9-3-1), before letting Beal take it right back…and then Tatum put on his takeover mode in the final minute with a series of big shots and a massive stop to save a game that easily could’ve been a loss.

Travel through it with highlights, thoughts and jokes below:

"It's been a while since the Celtics got off to q quick start, but they got one tonight" ~ @celticsvoice You can say that again, Mike — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) March 1, 2021

Credit to the Wiz social person for having a sense of humor:

we made a shot — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 1, 2021

ROB DUNK KING.

The Year of the Time Lord#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/qiXVi8hKhC — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 1, 2021

Doesn't feel like anyone won that first quarter except for the free throws. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) March 1, 2021

Tatum’s so smooth with it pic.twitter.com/qaoOlafNMc — Off the Glass (@otgbasketball) March 1, 2021

Kemba Walker with a team-high 17 points in 19 minutes. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) March 1, 2021

Update: Tatum is still bullying Lopez#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/QO9nsGutwL — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 1, 2021

best thing about that third quarter is that it's over now — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) March 1, 2021

Playing dudes we haven't played all game to start the 4Q when we have a nominal lead that's Brad Stevens Basketbawl baby — Bradsketbawl (@bradsketbawl) March 1, 2021

The Kemba Walker-Daniel Theis pick-and-roll combo continues to produce huge results for Boston. They're keeping the Celtics in this game. Wizards up 91-89 with 6:23 remaining. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 1, 2021

I thought this is why Nesmith existed https://t.co/KHcVgx7U0u — Marcus “The Worm” Hicks (@JamPackard) March 1, 2021

Defensive adjustments down the stretch were huge. A simple pass to the roll man, what a novel concept, got Cs 8 straight points when they needed them — Marcus “The Worm” Hicks (@JamPackard) March 1, 2021

Tatum game-winner: