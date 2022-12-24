11 additional contracts awarded to relievers in MLB free agency

When it comes to free agency, sometimes relievers are not in the spotlight. Here are 11 contracts awarded to relievers who switched teams during the offseason prior to the start of the 2023 season. Only relievers who had an earned run average under five in 2022 are included. Please note we have already featured Joely Rodriguez, Trevor Gott, Chris Martin, Miguel Castro, Carlos Estevez, Adam Ottavino, and Kenley Jansen.

11) Jarlin Garcia–Pittsburgh Pirates

The native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic signed a one-year contract worth $2.5 million with the Pittsburgh Pirates on December 6. In 58 games with the San Francisco Giants in 2022, he had a record of one wins and four losses with an earned run average of 3.74. In 65 innings pitched, Garcia gave up 60 hits, 27 earned runs, and 18 walks, to go along with one save, five holds, 56 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.20. Garcia’s save came in a 6-3 San Francisco win over the Colorado Rockies on September 20. He played three seasons with the Miami Marlins (2017 to 2019) and three seasons with the Giants (2020 to 2022).

10) Brad Boxberger–Chicago Cubs

The native of Fullerton, California signed a one-year contract worth $2.8 million with the Chicago Cubs on December 15. In 70 games with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022, he had a record of four wins and three losses with an earned run average of 2.95. In 64 innings pitched, Boxberger gave up 52 hits, 21 earned runs, and 27 walks, to go along with 68 strikeouts, one save, 30 holds, and a WHIP of 1.23. Boxberger’s save came in a 5-4 Brewers win over the Cincinnati Reds on June 17.

The Cubs will be Boxberger’s seventh Major League Baseball team. He has previously been with the San Diego Padres (2012 to 2013), the Tampa Bay Rays (2014 to 2017), the Arizona Diamondbacks (2018), Kansas City Royals (2019), Marlins (2020), and Brewers (2021 to 2022). While with the Rays in 2015, Boxberger led the American League with 41 saves and was an American League All-Star.

9) Vince Velasquez–Pittsburgh Pirates

The native of Montclair, California signed a one-year contract worth $3.15 million on December 6. In 27 games with the Chicago White Sox in 2022, he had a record of three wins and three losses with an earned run average of 4.78. In 75 1/3 innings pitched, Velasquez gave up 68 hits, 40 earned runs, and 25 walks, to go along with 69 strikeouts, one hold, and a WHIP of 1.38. Velasquez picked up the hold in a 9-6 White Sox win over the Seattle Mariners on September 7. He previously played for the Houston Astros (2015), the Philadelphia Phillies (2016 to 2021), the San Diego Padres (2021), and White Sox (2022).

8) Mychal Givens–Baltimore Orioles

The native of Tampa, Florida signed a one-year contract worth $5 million with the Baltimore Orioles on December 19. In 59 games with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets in 2022, he had a record of seven wins and three losses with an earned run average of 3.38. In 61 1/3 innings pitched, Givens gave up 56 hits, 23 earned runs, 25 walks, to go along with 71 strikeouts, two saves, seven holds, and a WHIP of 1.32. Givens’s saves came in a 5-2 Cubs win over the Colorado Rockies on April 14, and in a 4-2 Cubs win over the Pirates on July 26.

Givens is returning to the Orioles. He was previously with then from 2015 to 2020. Givens was also with the Rockies in 2020 and 2021, the Reds (2021), and Cubs and Mets (2022).

7) Tommy Kahnle–New York Yankees

The native of Latham, New York signed a two-year contract worth $11.5 million with the New York Yankees on December 6. In 13 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022, he did not have a decision with an earned run average of 2.84. In 12 2/3 innings pitched, Kahnle gave up five hits, four earned runs, and three walks, to go along with 14 strikeouts, one save, one hold and a WHIP of 0.63. Kahnle’s save came in a 1-0 Dodgers win over the San Diego Padres on September 28. His hold came in a 9-1 Dodgers win over the San Francisco Giants on May 4. Kahnle missed the majority of the season with right forearm inflammation.

Like Givens, Kahnle is returning to the team he signed with. He previously played for the Yankees from 2017 to 2020. Kahnle also played with the Colorado Rockies (2014 and 2015), the Chicago White Sox (2016 and 2017), and the Dodgers (2022).

6) Trevor Williams–Washington Nationals

The native of San Diego, California signed a two-year contract worth $13 million with the Washington Nationals on December 9. In 30 games with the New York Mets in 2022, Williams had a record of three wins and five losses, with an earned run average of 3.21. In 89 2/3 innings, he gave up 87 hits, 32 earned runs, and 23 walks, to go along with 84 strikeouts, one save, one hold, and a WHIP of 1.23. Williams’s save (his first in his career) came in an 8-0 Mets win over the Chicago Cubs on July 14. His hold came in a 6-4 Mets win over the Miami Marlins on July 29.

Williams was with the Pirates from 2016 to 2020, the Chicago Cubs in 2021, and the Mets in 2021 and 2022. He began his Major League Baseball career as a starter. While with the Pirates, Williams had a complete game shutout in a 7-0 Pirates win over the Cleveland Indians on July 23, 2018.

4) Matthew Strahm–Philadelphia Phillies

The native of West Fargo, North Dakota signed a two-year contract worth $15 million with the Philadelphia Phillies on December 7. In 50 games with the Boston Red Sox in 2022, Strahm had a record of four wins and four losses with an earned run average of 3.83. In 44 2/3 innings, he gave up 38 hits, 19 earned runs, and 17 walks, to go along with 52 strikeouts, four saves, 13 holds, and a WHIP of 1.23. These were the first four saves of Strahm’s career.

The Phillies are Strahm’s fourth Major League team. He was previously with the Kansas City Royals (2016 and 2017), San Diego Padres (2018 to 2021), and Boston Red Sox (2022).

4) Seth Lugo–San Diego Padres

The native of Shreveport, Louisiana signed a two-year contract worth $15 million with the San Diego Padres on December 19. In 62 games with the New York Mets in 2022, Lugo had a record of three wins and two losses with an earned run average of 3.60. In 65 innings, he gave up 58 hits, 26 earned runs, and 18 walks, to go along with 69 strikeouts, three saves, 16 holds, and a WHIP of 1.17. Lugo had played seven seasons with the Mets from 2016 to 2022.

2) Craig Kimbrel–Philadelphia Phillies

The native of Huntsville, Alabama signed a one-year contract worth $10 million with the Philadelphia Phillies on December 23. In 63 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022, Kimbrel had a record of six wins and seven losses with an earned run average of 3.75. In 60 innings, he gave up 51 hits, 25 earned runs, and 28 walks, to go along with 72 strikeouts, 22 saves, two holds, and a WHIP of 0.99. Kimbrel’s holds came in a 5-3 Dodgers win over the Chicago Cubs on July 7, and in a 5-2 Dodgers win over the San Diego Padres on September 29.

The Phillies become the seventh team Kimbrel has played for. He previously pitched for the Atlanta Braves (201o to 2014), the San Diego Padres (2015), the Boston Red Sox (2016 to 2018), the Chicago Cubs (2019 to 2021), the Chicago White Sox (2021), and the Dodgers (2022).

In 2011 while with the Braves, Kimbrel was the National League Rookie of the Year. He led the National League with 46 saves and was a National League All-Star. Kimbrel also led the NL in saves while with the Braves in 2012 (42), and in 2014 (47). In 2013, Kimbrel led Major League Baseball with 50 saves as a member of Atlanta. Kimbrel was also an All-Star with Atlanta (2012 to 2014), Boston (2016 to 2018), and the Chicago Cubs (2021). In 2018, Kimbrel won the World Series with the Red Sox.

2) David Robertson–New York Mets

On December 8, Robertson, a native of Birmingham, Alabama signed a one-year deal worth $10 million with the New York Mets. In 2022, he shared his time with the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies.

In 58 games, Robertson had a record of four wins and three losses with an earned run average of 2.40. In 63 2/3 innings, he gave up 39 hits, 17 earned runs, and 35 walks to go along with 81 strikeouts, 20 saves, three holds and a WHIP of 1.16.

The Mets are Robertson’s sixth Major League team. He has previously played for the New York Yankees (2008 to 2014, and 2017 to 2018), the Chicago White Sox (2015 to 2017), the Philadelphia Phillies (2019 and 2022), the Tampa Bay Rays (2021), and the Chicago Cubs (2022). In 2011, Robertson was an American League All-Star with the Yankees.

1) Taylor Rogers–San Francisco Giants

On December 23, Rogers, a native of Littleton, Colorado, signed a three-year deal worth $33 million with the San Francisco Giants. In 2022, he shared his time with the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.

In 66 games, Rogers had a record of four wins and eight losses, with an earned run average of 4.76. In 64 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 57 hits, 34 earned runs, and 19 walks to go along with 84 strikeouts, 31 saves, four holds, and a WHIP of 1.18.

The Giants are Rogers’s fourth Major League team. In addition to playing for the Padres, and Brewers, Rogers played six seasons with the Minnesota Twins from 2016 to 2021. In his final season with the Twins, Rogers was an American League All-Star.