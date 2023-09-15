Tennis News and Rumors

14 Year Old Cruz Hewitt, Son Of Lleyton Hewitt, Gets First Professional Tennis Match Victory

Wendi Oliveros
Cruz Hewitt, the 14-year-old son of 42-year-old retired Australian tennis legend Lleyton Hewitt, achieved a milestone in his development as a tennis player.

He earned his first professional match win in the qualifying rounds of the Darwin Tennis International.

Cruz defeated 25-year-old Brian Tran.

He followed it up with a second-round win over 21-year-old Jerome Iaconi before losing in the third round of qualifiers to 24-year-old Jesse Delaney.

Cruz bears a very strong resemblance to his father.


He has competed on the junior circuit.

Cruz spent the summer training at Rafael Nadal’s Tennis Academy in Mallorca, Spain.

Lleyton did not push tennis on his son at a young age and was only interested in Cruz enjoying himself as he learned the game.

Cruz has been around his dad at tournaments and at Davis Cup so he is very familiar with the scene.


His future looks bright, but in the meantime, he is working hard at his game and being a typical teenager in the process.

Asked what his takeaways were from his first professional win, Cruz said:

“I’m pretty stoked on getting that win because I had to come from behind. I was fired up to be honest … It’s cool getting to go to different places like here (Darwin) and it’s a lot of fun, but I came here to test myself at this level against some older players and see how I go….I also get to miss school today because I won, so that’s even better.”

 

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
