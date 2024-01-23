Tennis News and Rumors

Five best quarterfinal matches at 2024 Australian Open

Jeremy Freeborn
Aryna Sabalenka

The quarterfinals of the 2024 Australian Open are set to begin on Monday evening in North America (Tuesday in Melbourne). Here are the top five quarterfinal matches that are taking place.

(2) Aryna Sabalenka–BLR vs. (9) Barbora Krejcikova–CZE

This is by far the best women’s quarterfinal matchup. Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, the second seed, is facing Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, the ninth seed. Sabalenka won the 2023 Australian Open and Krejcikova won the 2021 French Open. Head-to-head Sabalenka has won five of six prior matches. Sabalenka won their only prior match at a major, as she won 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the 2021 United States Open.

(1) Novak Djokovic–SRB vs. (12) Taylor Fritz–USA

Here we have Djokovic, the 24-time grand slam champion, against Fritz, the top ranked American, and 2023 United States Open quarterfinalist. Djokovic has dominated Fritz in the past as he has won all eight prior meetings. Two of the wins have come at majors. Djokovic won 7-6, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2 in the third round of the 2021 Australian Open, and 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the 2023 United States Open.

(2) Carlos Alcaraz–ESP vs. (6) Alexander Zverev–GER

Alcaraz, the reigning Wimbledon champion, and second seed, is facing Zverev, the 2020 United States Open finalist, and sixth seed. Alcaraz has won all five prior matches head-to-head. Two of Alcaraz’s wins came at a grand slam. The first came in a 6-3, 4-6. 7-6, 0-6, 7-6 win in the third round of the 2021 United States Open, and the second came in a 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 win in the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open.

(3) Daniil Medvedev–RUS vs. (9) Hubert Hurkacz–POL

Here is Medvedev, the 2021 United States Open champion and number three seed, against Hurkacz, the ninth seed, and 2021 Wimbledon semifinalist. Hurkacz has won three of five prior matches. One of those matches came at a major, as Medvedev won in the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2021, 2-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

(4) Jannik Sinner–ITA vs. (5) Andrey Rublev–RUS

This all top-five matchup has Sinner, the 2023 Wimbledon semifinalist, against Rublev, who has reached 10 grand slam quarterfinals and lost them all. Sinner has won four of six prior meetings. Sinner won the last match, 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals of Vienna in 2023.

 

Tennis News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
