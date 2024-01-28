X reacts to Aryna Sabalenka winning the 2024 Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka won her second consecutive Australian Open title on Sunday. She defeated Qinwen Zheng of China, 6-3, 6-2 in the final. Sabalenka was the second seed in Melbourne over the last two weeks, while Zheng was the 12th seed. A year ago, Sabalenka won her first career grand slam title by beating Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Let’s see what X in saying about the Sabalenka win.

According to Shrivathsa Sridhar of Reuters. it was a dominant performance by Sabalenka, who won 62 of 108 points.

What was most impressive of Sabalenka’s play was her overall power. Sridhar used the term “monster” to describe the power of her groundstrokes.

Sabalenka reportedly became the fifth Australian Open women’s champion in the 21st century to win the tournament without dropping a set in seven victories to take the title. She followed Americans Lindsay Davenport and Serena Williams, Russia’s Maria Sharapova and Australia’s Ashleigh Barty.

Aryna Sabalenka praised her consistency after successfully defending her Australian Open title with victory over Qinwen Zheng.

Another element of Sabalenka’s game was her consistency in the serve. Sabalenka had zero double faults, compared to six for Zheng. There is no doubt that Sabalenka’s serve has drastically improved, because at one time she was experiencing a serious case of the yips, and needed to serve underhand just to get the serve in the appropriate place on the court.

Sabalenka going from service yips to dominant in 2 years in bonkers #AusOpen — Adam McGinnis (@adammcginnis) January 27, 2024

One can definitely agree with McGinnis that the women’s semifinal at the 2024 Australian Open between Sabalenka and American Coco Gauff had more intrigue than the final. Sabalenka and Gauff were seeded second and four respectively, with Sabalenka winning 7-6, 6-4.

Sabalenka meanwhile went to X after her Australian Open title with the following comments. There is no doubt that the world number two feels very comfortable in Australia.

Still can’t believe it🙈 — Sabalenka Aryna (@SabalenkaA) January 27, 2024

OMG 😱

What just happened???

Just wanna say thank you so much for all the support!!!

Thank you for all kind messages I've received lately… love you all !!! ❤️From now on Australia 🇦🇺 is my second home, love you !!!

Aussie Aussie Aussie- Oiiii Oiiii Oiiii😂😂😂🫶🇦🇺❤️❤️❤️ — Sabalenka Aryna (@SabalenkaA) January 28, 2024

Sabalenka also received a congratulatory message from one of the very best players of all-time in the great Rod Laver of Australia, the 11-time men’s singles grand slam champion.

Once you’ve tasted major success it’s hard to stop. Congratulations on a second AO title Aryna Sabalenka, no holding you back. Rocket — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 27, 2024