X reacts to Carlos Alcaraz winning 2024 Wimbledon

Jeremy Freeborn
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz of El Palmar, Spain won Wimbledon on Sunday. It was his second consecutive Wimbledon title with both victories coming over 24-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic of Belgrade, Serbia. Alcaraz came away with a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 win. Here is the reaction from X.

The Wimbledon committee recognized the significance of Alcaraz winning back-to-back Wimbledon titles in men’s tennis. In the Open Era since 1968, it has been accomplished by eight other male players. They are Rod Laver of Rockhampton, Australia (1968 and 1969), John Newcombe of Sydney, Australia (1970 and 1971), Bjorn Borg of Stockholm, Sweden (five straight years from 1976 to 1980), John McEnroe of New York City, New York (1983 and 1984), Boris Becker of Leimen, Germany (1985 and 1986), Pete Sampras of Washington, District of Columbia (three straight years from 1993 to 1995, and four straight years from 1997 to 2000), Roger Federer of Basel, Switzerland (five straight years from 2003 to 2007), and Djokovic (2014 and 2015, 2018 and 2019, and 2021 and 2022).

Alcaraz literally steamrolled past Djokovic. He won the first two sets rather convincingly as Djokovic literally seemed the slower, confused player, who was struggling with his drop shot at the net. The third set was a lot more competitive with Djokovic breaking Alcaraz at a key point in the third set to prolong the match, with Alcaraz winning 7-4 in a tiebreak.

In addition to winning two Wimbledon titles, Alcaraz has won the 2022 United States Open and 2024 French Open. At the 2022 United States Open, Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud of Norway in the final, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3. At the 2024 French Open final, Alcaraz beat Alexander Zverev of Germany, 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

After winning Wimbledon, Alcaraz had a dance at the Champions’ Ball on Sunday night with 2024 Wimbledon women’s champion Barbora Krejcikova of Brno, Czech Republic. In Saturday’s women’s final, Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini of Italy, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

The Wimbledon men’s final was attended by Catherine, Princess of Wales. The fact that Catherine was in attendance was significant as she has been battling cancer.

 

 

 

 

 

 

