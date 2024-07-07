Eight best fourth round matches at 2024 Wimbledon

The fourth round of Wimbledon commences on Sunday. Here are eight elite matches that are set to take place.

Six notable men’s matches

(1) Jannik Sinner–ITA vs. (14) Ben Shelton–USA

Sinner won the 2024 Australian Open, while Shelton reached the semifinals of the 2023 United States Open. Sinner has won two of three meetings in the past. Shelton won 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 in the fourth round of the 2023 Shanghai Masters. Sinner then won 7-6, 7-5 in the first round of Vienna in 2023, and then 7-6, 6-1 in the fourth round of Indian Wells earlier this year.

(2) Novak Djokovic–SRB vs. (15) Holger Rune–DEN

Djokovic is a 24-time grand slam champion (10 Australian Opens, seven Wimbledons, four United States Opens and three French Opens). Rune reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon last year. Djokovic has won three of five matches. Djokovic won the only prior meeting, in the first round of the 2021 United States Open, 6-1, 6-7, 6-2, 6-1.

(4) Alexander Zverev–GER vs. (13) Taylor Fritz–USA

Zverev is a two-time grand slam finalist (2020 United States Open and 2024 French Open). Fritz reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 United States Open and the 2024 Australian Open. Zverev has won five of eight matches. Zverev has beaten Fritz twice at Wimbledon. The first time came in the second round of 2018, (6-4, 5-7, 6-7, 6-1, 6-2), and the second time came in the third round in 2021 (6-7, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6). Zverev won the only matchup in 2024. It came in the quarterfinals of Rome, 6-4, 6-3.

(5) Daniil Medvedev–RUS vs. (10) Grigor Dimitrov–BUL

Medvedev is a grand slam champion as he won the 2021 United States Open. Dimitrov is a three-time grand slam semifinalist (2014 Wimbledon, 2017 Australian Open and 2019 United States Open). Head-to-head, Medvedev has won seven of 10 matches. Medvedev has won their only prior meeting at a major, 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals of the 2019 United States Open. Medvedev has won the only meeting this year, 6-4, 6-4, in the fourth round of Indian Wells.

(9) Alex De Minaur–AUS vs. Arthur Fils–FRA

De Minaur reached the fourth round of Wimbledon last year and the Australian Open this year. Fils reached the quarterfinals of Halle leading up to Wimbledon. Fils won their only prior meeting, 7-5, 6-2 in the third round of Barcelona this year.

(12) Tommy Paul–USA vs. Roberto Bautista Agut–ESP

Here we have a battle of grand slam semifinalists. Bautista Agut made the semis of Wimbledon in 2019, and Paul made the semis of the Australian Open in 2023. Bautista Agut has won three of five matches. Paul has won the last two meetings, including the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Two notable women’s matches

(7) Jessica Paolini–ITA vs. (12) Madison Keys–USA

Here we have a battle of grand slam finalists. Keys made the final of the 2017 United States Open, and Paolini made the final of the 2024 French Open. Keys won the only prior meeting, 6-1, 6-1 in the first round of Dubai in 2023.

(11) Danielle Collins–USA vs. (31) Barbora Krejcikova–CZE

This matchup features Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, versus Collins, the 2022 Australian Open finalist. Krejcikova won their only prior meeting, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the semifinals of the 2023 San Diego Open.