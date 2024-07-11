Semifinals set at 2024 Wimbledon

We now know the four semifinalists on the men’s side and women’s side of Wimbledon 2024. Let’s take a look at the two women’s singles matches on Thursday, and then the two men’s singles matches on Friday.

Women’s Semifinals

(7) Jasmine Paolini–ITA vs. Donna Vekic–CRO

Paolini reached the 2024 French Open final, while this is Vekic’s first grand slam semifinal. Paolini and Vekic have beaten each other once. Vekic won 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals of the 2021 Courmayeur Ladies Open in Italy, and Paolini won 7-6, 6-2 in the first round of the 2023 National Bank Open in Montreal.

In the quarterfinals, Paolini steamrolled past the 19th seed Emma Navarro of the United States, 6-2, 6-1. Paolini broke Navarro five times and won 54 of the 85 points. This was Paolini’s first career win against Navarro, as she lost her first three matches head-to-head.

Vekic beat Lulu Sun of New Zealand 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 in her quarterfinal encounter. Vekic had the edge when it came to the serve. She had eight aces and zero double faults. Sun had four aces and two double faults.

(4) Elena Rybakina–KAZ vs. (31) Barbora Krejcikova–CZE

This is a matchup of grand slam champions. Rybakina won 2022 Wimbledon, and Krejcikova won the 2021 French Open. Krejcikova has won both prior meetings head-to-head. She first won 4-6, 6-2, [10-6] in an Australian Open tuneup event in 2021. Krejcikova then won 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 in the semifinals of Ostrava in 2022.

In the quarterfinals, Rybakina beat the 21st seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, 6-3, 6-2. Rybakina had the better serve. Rybakina had seven aces and one double fault. Svitolina had four double faults and one ace.

Krejcikova beat Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, the 13th seed, 6-4, 7-6. The serve statistics also went in Krejcikova’s favour. Krejcikova had five aces and three double faults, while Ostapenko had four aces and five double faults.

Men’s Semifinals

(2) Novak Djokovic–SRB vs. (25) Lorenzo Musetti–ITA

Djokovic is a 24-time grand slam champion, while Musetti is in his first grand slam semifinal. Djokovic has won five of six matches including two wins this year in Monte Carlo and the French Open.

Djokovic did not have to play his quarterfinal matchup as Alex de Minaur of Australia withdrew because of a hip injury. Musetti took five sets to beat American Taylor Fritz, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

(3) Carlos Alcaraz–ESP vs. (5) Daniil Medvedev–RUS

Alacaraz has won three grand slam titles (2022 United States Open, 2023 Wimbledon and 2024 French Open). Medvedev won the 2021 United States Open. Alcaraz has won four of six meetings head to head. They have beaten each other once at Wimbledon. In their only meeting in 2024, Alcaraz won in the final of Indian Wells, 7-6. 6-1.

Alcaraz beat the 12th seed Tommy Paul of the United States in the quarterfinals, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. Alacaraz had seven aces and broke Paul eight times.

Medvedev, meanwhile, made tennis headlines by beating the world number one Jannik Sinner of Italy, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 2-6, 6-3. Medvedev snapped a five game-losing streak head-to-head against Sinner.